PRINCETON — After serving about 15 years in prison, a McDowell County man walked into a Mercer County courtroom and emerged from it as a free man after his 2006 conviction for first-degree murder in the death of a prominent Iaeger resident was vacated.
Charles Jason Lively, now 42, was convicted on Nov. 21, 2006 of first-degree murder with a recommendation of mercy in connection with the March 15, 2005 death of Ebb Keister “Doc” Whitley. Whitley, who was wheelchair bound, died in a fire at his Iaeger home. The trial was held in Putnam County after the defense moved for a change in venue.
Outside the Mercer County Courthouse, Lively’s friends and family gathered for photographs before the hearing. Several wore “Justice for Jason” T-shirts. His mother, Kathy Lively-Hamilton, said she had been waiting for years for the day when her son became a free man again.
“Oh, I have prayed to live to see my son walk out of prison innocent,” she said. “He’s special. I said this would be the best day except for the day he was born. We visited him in prison, but it’s not the same as having him at home.”
Lively was represented at the hearing by attorneys Melissa Giggenbach, program director of the W.Va. Innocence Project, and Andrew T. George.
Fire investigators testified at the 2006 trial that they believed a flammable liquid such as lighter fluid had been used to ignite fires on the first and second floor of Whitley’s home. Giggenbach said after Wednesday’s hearing that a chemical that is present in lighter fluid and gasoline, toluene, was found when a laboratory tested samples before the 2006 trial; however, later examinations showed that other chemicals that should have been in flammable liquids were absent.
“It seems to have started in the floor joists or ceiling joists, so in between the first floor and the second floor, in that space between the subflooring and the actual floor,” Giggenbach stated while Lively’s family and friends celebrated outside the courthouse. “We’re not sure exactly what happened because the actual piece of electrical wire is no longer around apparently, but it’s presumed to be an electrical fire.”
Attorney Sid Bell, who is now in private practice, was prosecuting attorney for McDowell County when Lively was tried in 2006. Bell signed an affidavit on Dec. 4, 2018, in which he questioned Lively’s conviction. According to the court document, Bell said he believed that Lively’s attorney “made a critical error” by failing to hire an arson investigation expert who could have challenged the state’s evidence of arson. Bell added that he thought another defense move, changing the trial’s venue to Putnam County, was an error.
“My experience had caused me to believe we had a much better chance of getting a conviction there,” Bell said in the affidavit.
Bell later said in the affidavit that he thought Lively was not guilty of murder. After becoming uncertain about the case, he hired Dr. Craig Beyler, a Texas arson investigator who had handled another murder case involving arson. Bell later met Dr. Beyler in person, closely reviewed his findings on the Whitley case, and concluded that the fatal fire “could not have been incendiary.”
“I strongly believe, therefore, that Charles Jason Lively is innocent of setting the fire that resulted in the death of Dr. E.K. Whitley,” Bell stated in the affidavit.
Lively appeared Wednesday morning before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for the hearing that resulted in his release. McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney Emily Miller, who represented the state, said the hearing was moved to Mercer County so Sadler’s large courtroom could hold more people if they planned to attend. Sadler was appointed to the case after McDowell County’s two circuit judges recused themselves from it, she added.
The state did not oppose the motion to vacate Lively’s murder conviction, Miller said.
Music and hugs were waiting for Lively after he changed into civilian clothes and left the courthouse as a free man.
“It’s almost like a dream,” Lively said when asked how it felt when he realized that he was being released. “You hear the words, but until they take the chains off, then it starts getting more real and now it seems more real. This kind of thing is just too much to take at one time. Ease into it, you know.”
The first item on his agenda after leaving the courthouse was to enjoy some home cooking. Then he had plans to talk about with his girlfriend, Billie Blankenship.
“Today, I’m going to go to my mom’s house and eat steak,” Lively said. He looked to Billie Blankenship. “Well, we’ll get married, move to North Carolina and get married and live. No more West Virginia for me. That’s for sure. They’ve given me about all they can give me. I figured I better go while I’ve got the chance.”
While Lively’s family and friends were waiting for him to complete the final paperwork and change out of his orange prison uniform, Billie Blankenship, waiting with her daughter Madison “Maddy” Blankenship, recalled how she met her future husband while they were attending high school.
Billie Blankenship said her first thought years ago when she heard that Lively had been arrested and charged with murder was that he could not have done it. Later, she resumed contact with him when the Whitley case appeared on the television show “Sins & Secrets” in 2012.
As the family waited in the courthouse, Billie Blankenship said that she always believed that Lively was innocent.
“Jason, he’s a big teddy bear,” she said, “He’s not the monster everyone made him out to be.”
During the hearing Wednesday, Lively pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of tampering with an electronic device and trespass into a structure. These were best-interest pleas in which Lively was not admitting wrongdoing, but pleading guilty to settle the case. Sadler accepted the guilty pleas and sentenced him to time served. The charges were the result of Lively entering a Coon Branch Road home owned by Whitley, taking a laptop computer and later attempting to pawn or sell it, Miller said.
Lively asked that his handcuffs be removed so he could sign the plea documents. Soon he was hugging his mother for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
