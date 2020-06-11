'Live PD' dropped by A&E on heels of 'Cops' cancellation

In this image made from a March 28, 2019, body-worn camera video provided by the Austin Police Department in Texas, Williamson County deputies hold down Javier Ambler as one of them uses a Taser on Ambler’s back during his arrest in Austin, Texas. The black man died in custody in 2019 after sheriff's deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn't breathe, according a report published Monday, June 8, 2020, by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV. The video was made on the camera worn by an Austin police officer who also showed up at the scene as Williamson County deputies were making the arrest.