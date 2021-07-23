BLUEFIELD — Live music is returning to the Bluefield Arts Center next month, as a series of musical genres will be featured.
When Nicole Thompson took over as house manager and program director for the Granada Theater and the Bluefield Arts Center recently, she said one of the first things on her agenda was to bring back live music.
“It’s exciting just to have live music back after the pandemic,” she said recently, and her goal was reached quickly.
Starting Aug. 8 and running through Aug. 29, performances will be in the theater at the arts center.
The Empty Bottle String Band will be first on the venue on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
One of East Tennessee’s finest string bands, the Empty Bottle String Band is a three-piece band that specializes in toe-tapping, highly danceable, old-time music. They are known for their upbeat melodies and feel-good tunes. Tickets: $15.
On Sunday, Aug. 15 singer/guitarist Craig Vaughn will perform from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaughn combines “extraordinary musicianship with heavy-duty fun.” His high energy blend of rock, blues, pop & acoustic music equals “unforgettable moments for audiences.” Tickets: $10.
Roots-rockers Jack the Radio from Raleigh, N.C. will provide the first evening performance, set for Friday, Aug. 20 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The band blends rock and blues sensibility with Americana, folk, and country to create a tapestry of swampy southern-tinged sounds. The band has shared the stage with The Avett Brothers, George Thorogood, and Rayland Baxter, to name a few. Their music has been featured on TV projects including Modern Family, Boardwalk Empire, and Graceland. Tickets: $15.
The last of the August series will feature Darryl Murrill and Jazzpel on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Darryl’s roots are musically inspired and began in the church. The uniqueness of his musicality is credited to that early exposure to hymns, negro spirituals, and Gospel music. He travels throughout the country, spreading the message of a wholesome sound which soothes the soul. “His four-piece band will not disappoint.” Tickets: $15.
“I hope people come out and enjoy it,” Thompson said.
All tickets are available now and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Both the Bluefield Arts Center and the Granada Theater are under the Bluefield Arts & Revitalization Corporation.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
