CHARLESTON — Live music in West Virginia is back this weekend.
Gov. Jim Justice signed an Executive Order Friday to allow live music to resume today, as long as all events follow safety guidelines.
On Monday, he announced the return of fairs and festivals starting May 1.
Justice also said Friday the use of the state color code map (County Alert System) has ended.
“It served us really well, but now it’s time for it to go and return the focus to moving on,” he said. “It protected us in many ways.”
All schools are now open for in-person instruction and the only exception would be if a “significant” outbreak were to occur at school, he said, adding that part of the reason for ending the map is the high percentage of vaccinations for teachers and school personnel.
Justice also signed an Executive Order to allow all summer camps to resume starting May 1.
“I am very enthusiastic the Governor has moved in this direction for the state,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, the state COVID-19 Czar, adding that ending the use of the state color code map is the “right move.”
However, Marsh said no one can let their guard down because variants of the virus are spreading, and the target now seems to be those 16 to 29 years old.
“That is a particularly concerning issue for us,” he said, adding that the UK variant is “more transmissible and 50 percent more lethal.”
“We really want to focus on the younger population (with the vaccine),” he said, and Pfizer can be used for those 16 and 17 years old. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are only for those 18 and over.
Marsh said getting high-schoolers vaccinated, especially those who play sports, is important.
“We are seeing the spread,” he said of the younger age group. “We want to target the high school population and the college population.”
Marsh also said when variants are found, a more aggressive contact tracing and quarantining approach will be used.
“We really want to isolate those people who can spread the variants,” he said. “We want families to come together to get vaccinated.”
Primary contacts will be isolated for 14 days.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said 24 cases of variants have been found so far in nine counties, and some are bordering counties.
On Monday, Justice opened up the vaccine availability to anyone 16 or older.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Vaccine Task Force, said a continued focus will remain on those 50 and older, though.
“We are not taking our eyes off the 50 and above population,” he said, adding that the Governor has a new goal of vaccinating 85 percent of residents 65 and older.
Bill Crouch, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), said lists of those 70 and older on the state Everbridge registration system who have not yet been vaccinated are now being pushed out to local health departments.
“Local health departments have already contacted those 80 and over,” he said.
Hoyer said vaccine doses to the state continue to rise, with the baseline now more than 70,000 new doses a week.
“We are going to see an increase in the number of Pfizer doses and that is the one that can go to those 16 years old,” he said.
Sen. Joe Manchin announced Wednesday he received an update on the seventh weekly increase in COVID-19 vaccine allocation for West Virginia.
The state will receive an increase of 11,700 first and second Pfizer vaccine doses and an increase of 8,800 Johnson & Johnson doses, up from last week’s allocation, he said.
Justice said those who are refusing to take the vaccine, preferring to wait six months or a year to see its impact on other people, are “foolish.”
He said he would tell them, “I hope you make it. Some of you won’t make it six months or a year. Some of you are going to die. I think that’s very foolish.”
The recent sharp decline in COVID statistics in the state have plateaued, with active cases hovering around the 5,500 mark and hospitalizations around 200.
Justice said outbreaks in churches have “turned a little bit,” dropping to only one a couple of weeks ago to eight on Wednesday in six counties.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
