Mercer County vote totals from the June 9 primary election:

With 20 of 47 precincts reporting:

Republican ballot:

For President:

Matthew John Matern: 26

Bill Weld: 54

Donald J. Trump: 5.115

Joe Walsh: 57

Bob Ely: 16

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente: 32

For U.S. Senator:

Allen Whitt: 413

Larry Eugene Butcher: 281

Shelley Moore Capito: 4,481

For U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District:

Russell Siegel: 1,546

Carol Miller: 3,421

For Governor:

Doug Six: 52

Jim Justice: 4,085

Woody Thrasher: 557

Shelby Jean Fitzhugh: 44

Charles R. Sheedy Sr.: 28

Michael “Mike” Folk: 501

Brooke Lunsford: 45

For Secretary of State:

Mac Warner: 4,479

For Auditor:

John “JB” McCluskey: 4,252

For Treasurer:

Riley Moore: 4,264

For Commissioner of Agriculture:

Roy Ramey: 2,054

Kent Leonhardt: 2,347

For Attorney General:

Patrick Morrisey: 4,408

For State Senator 6th Senatorial District:

Chandler Swope: 4,334

Wesley Blankenship: 719

For Member of House of Delegates 25th District:

Tony Painter: 140

For Member of House of Delegates 26th District:

Wesley R. Payne: 153

For Member of House of Delegates 27th Delegate District

Jeremiah Nelson: 1,495

Doug Smith: 2,233

Marty Gearheart: 3,216

Eric Porterfield: 1,495

Joe C. Ellington Jr.: 2,948

For County Commission District III:

Greg Puckett: 4,389

For Prosecuting Attorney:

George Victor Sitler: 2,038

Brian K. Cochran: 3,028

For Sheriff:

Tommy “T.A.” Bailey: 4,721

For Assessor:

Lyle Cottle

Democratic ballot:

For President:

Michael R. Bloomberg: 80

Pete Buttigieg: 52

Deval Patrick: 15

Amy Klobuchar: 69

David Lee Rice: 256

Andrew Yang: 40

Tulsi Gabbard: 58

Bernie Sanders: 386

Michael Bennet:20

Tom Steyer: 11

Joseph R. Biden: 2,220

Elizabeth Warren: 129

For U.S. Senator

Paula Jean Swearengin: 1,245

Richie Robb: 594

Richard N. Ojeda II: 1,457

For U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District:

Jeff Lewis: 76

Mr. Lacy Watson: 2,723

Paul E. Davis: 201

Hilary Turner: 383

For Governor:

Jody Murphy: 198

Stephen Smith: 1,060

Douglas Hughes: 233

Ron Stollings: 394

Ben Salango: 1,456

For Secretary of State:

Natalie Tennant: 3,212

For Auditor:

Mary Ann Roebuck Clayton: 2,944

For Treasurer:

John D. Perdue: 3,134

For Commissioner of Agriculture:

Dave Miller: 885

Wm J.R. Keplinger: 958

Bob Beach: 1,142

For Attorney General:

Isaac Sponaugle: 1,016

Sam Brown Petsonk: 1,998

For Member of the House of Delegates 26th Delegate District:

Ed Evans: 72

For Member of the House of Delegates 27th Delegate District:

Tina Russell: 3,118

Nonpartisan races:

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division I:

David Hummel Jr.: 1,000

Richard Neely: 3,503

Tim Armstead: 3,440

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division 2:

Joanna I Tabit: 1,707

William R. “Bill” Wooton: 4,918

Kristina “Kris” Raynes: 834

Jim Douglas: 801

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division 3 unexpired term:

John A. Hutchison: 5,109

Bill Schwartz: 1,073

Lora A. Dyer: 1,533

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division I:

Mike Flanigan: 7,846

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 2:

Perry P. Richmond: 2,555

Susan Honaker: 5,829

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 3:

Keith T. Compton: 4,450

Sandra Dorsey: 4,011

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 4:

Charles N. Poe: 7,047

Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 5:

William Holroyd: 3,698

Bill Lightfoot: 2,881

Marvin Lockett: 1,691

For Assessor:

Sharon D. Gearhart

Nonpartisan Board of Education:

Paul Hodges: 4,634

Richard Dillon: 2,543

Jim Bailey: 5,279

For Conservation District Supervisor:

Alvin Marchant: 7,089

