Mercer County vote totals from the June 9 primary election:
With 20 of 47 precincts reporting:
Republican ballot:
For President:
Matthew John Matern: 26
Bill Weld: 54
Donald J. Trump: 5.115
Joe Walsh: 57
Bob Ely: 16
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente: 32
For U.S. Senator:
Allen Whitt: 413
Larry Eugene Butcher: 281
Shelley Moore Capito: 4,481
For U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District:
Russell Siegel: 1,546
Carol Miller: 3,421
For Governor:
Doug Six: 52
Jim Justice: 4,085
Woody Thrasher: 557
Shelby Jean Fitzhugh: 44
Charles R. Sheedy Sr.: 28
Michael “Mike” Folk: 501
Brooke Lunsford: 45
For Secretary of State:
Mac Warner: 4,479
For Auditor:
John “JB” McCluskey: 4,252
For Treasurer:
Riley Moore: 4,264
For Commissioner of Agriculture:
Roy Ramey: 2,054
Kent Leonhardt: 2,347
For Attorney General:
Patrick Morrisey: 4,408
For State Senator 6th Senatorial District:
Chandler Swope: 4,334
Wesley Blankenship: 719
For Member of House of Delegates 25th District:
Tony Painter: 140
For Member of House of Delegates 26th District:
Wesley R. Payne: 153
For Member of House of Delegates 27th Delegate District
Jeremiah Nelson: 1,495
Doug Smith: 2,233
Marty Gearheart: 3,216
Eric Porterfield: 1,495
Joe C. Ellington Jr.: 2,948
For County Commission District III:
Greg Puckett: 4,389
For Prosecuting Attorney:
George Victor Sitler: 2,038
Brian K. Cochran: 3,028
For Sheriff:
Tommy “T.A.” Bailey: 4,721
For Assessor:
Lyle Cottle
Democratic ballot:
For President:
Michael R. Bloomberg: 80
Pete Buttigieg: 52
Deval Patrick: 15
Amy Klobuchar: 69
David Lee Rice: 256
Andrew Yang: 40
Tulsi Gabbard: 58
Bernie Sanders: 386
Michael Bennet:20
Tom Steyer: 11
Joseph R. Biden: 2,220
Elizabeth Warren: 129
For U.S. Senator
Paula Jean Swearengin: 1,245
Richie Robb: 594
Richard N. Ojeda II: 1,457
For U.S. House of Representatives 3rd Congressional District:
Jeff Lewis: 76
Mr. Lacy Watson: 2,723
Paul E. Davis: 201
Hilary Turner: 383
For Governor:
Jody Murphy: 198
Stephen Smith: 1,060
Douglas Hughes: 233
Ron Stollings: 394
Ben Salango: 1,456
For Secretary of State:
Natalie Tennant: 3,212
For Auditor:
Mary Ann Roebuck Clayton: 2,944
For Treasurer:
John D. Perdue: 3,134
For Commissioner of Agriculture:
Dave Miller: 885
Wm J.R. Keplinger: 958
Bob Beach: 1,142
For Attorney General:
Isaac Sponaugle: 1,016
Sam Brown Petsonk: 1,998
For Member of the House of Delegates 26th Delegate District:
Ed Evans: 72
For Member of the House of Delegates 27th Delegate District:
Tina Russell: 3,118
Nonpartisan races:
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division I:
David Hummel Jr.: 1,000
Richard Neely: 3,503
Tim Armstead: 3,440
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division 2:
Joanna I Tabit: 1,707
William R. “Bill” Wooton: 4,918
Kristina “Kris” Raynes: 834
Jim Douglas: 801
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Division 3 unexpired term:
John A. Hutchison: 5,109
Bill Schwartz: 1,073
Lora A. Dyer: 1,533
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division I:
Mike Flanigan: 7,846
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 2:
Perry P. Richmond: 2,555
Susan Honaker: 5,829
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 3:
Keith T. Compton: 4,450
Sandra Dorsey: 4,011
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 4:
Charles N. Poe: 7,047
Nonpartisan ballot of election of Magistrate Division 5:
William Holroyd: 3,698
Bill Lightfoot: 2,881
Marvin Lockett: 1,691
For Assessor:
Sharon D. Gearhart
Nonpartisan Board of Education:
Paul Hodges: 4,634
Richard Dillon: 2,543
Jim Bailey: 5,279
For Conservation District Supervisor:
Alvin Marchant: 7,089
