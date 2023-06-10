Although little smoke from the Canadian wildfires has drifted into southern West Virginia, state officials said agencies are keeping a close eye on what is happening.
But a change in the weather pattern may keep it away from this region, at least for now.
On Friday, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), Department of Health and Human Resources’ (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH), and Emergency Management Division (EMD) are “actively watching for potential air quality issues for fine particulate matter as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to impact areas along the East Coast.”
A website, airnow.gov, is monitoring the impact of the fires and indicates counties in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle are currently the most impacted in the state, with air quality index scores in the 151 to 200 range.
Air quality in this range means some members of the general public may experience health effects and members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects
State agencies say residents should keep a check on that website.
However, the rest of West Virginia is showing air quality index scores in the good (0-50) and moderate (51-100) ranges.
The National Weather Service is predicting a more southwesterly flow, which should mean mostly clear skies through Saturday and rain on Sunday.
A northeasterly flow could mean more of the smoke moving into this region.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said residents in areas with poor air quality are encouraged to limit their time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities. N-95 masks can help reduce smoke inhalation and potential health risks.
