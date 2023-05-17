GARDNER — This weekend, Seymour, Audrey II and company will be visiting the area as the musical/horror-comedy “Little Shop of Horrors” will be performed by the PikeView High School theatre program.
“We’re very excited,” PVHS theater teacher and play director Karli Nelson said. “This is the fourth production over the past two years I’ve been here but the first published production. The others have been ones we’ve written ourselves.”
The role of Audrey II, she added, is played by four puppets of different sizes, with the biggest being approximately eight feet tall.
“Except for some costuming, we’ve done or family volunteers have done all the work involved in the play” Nelson said.
The play, she added, “is a dark comedy with pretty heavy themes and social commentary to it. The characters are awkward, shy and downtrodden. I feel a lot of people will be able to relate to it.”
The cast is led by senior Xander Alvarez who plays Seymour and junior Miles Lilly who plays Audrey, the namesake of the plant Audrey II.
Alvarez said, “I totally wanted to play the role ever since I saw the movie. It’s cool that I get to play it because there’s a part of me that’s him.”
Lilly said, “I like Audrey. She’s a special character. Seeing the movie has helped me flesh out the character.”
The rest of the cast includes Elizabeth Burr, Sahmiya Click, Cameron Seely, Chris Garrison, Tyler Lamont, Alex Bray, Hailey Holliday and Destiny Robinette .
The crew, including puppeteers, are Alvarez, Garrison, Lambert, Holliday, Emily Janutolo, Robinette, Nora Ford, Tanika Schrader, Gillian Fraley, Jack Burton, Kennedy Poe, Austin Mitchem-Reynolds, Bode Munoz, Alexia Castle, Leo Coffey, Katelynn Garrison, Kinsley McCormick, Ash Via, Theo Kennedy, Jasmine Lafferty, Katelyn Saucedo, Dominick Hodges, Steven Bishop and Sydnie Dickerson.
Performances in the PVHS Auditorium will be 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. General admission tickets are $10 apiece.
For more information, go to pikeviewhightheatre.org.
