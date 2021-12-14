BLUEFIELD — The big shopping day for hundreds of area children has finally arrived.
Parents who registered their children for the 2021 Little Jimmie campaign will shop for their children’s toys today between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree – known throughout the area as Little Jimmie – has for 104 years helped children who might otherwise have nothing under their tree or in their stockings on Christmas morning. Generous donors each year provide the funds needed to fulfill hundreds of holiday dreams.
The participating parents will receive their gift vouchers for the shopping event when they arrive at Wal-Mart today. They are reminded to bring a photo ID with them along with their child’s CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card.
Today’s shopping event will include a gift-wrapping station for the participating parents that will be operated by volunteers with the Bluefield Rotary Club. Bluefield High School basketball players also will be on hand at the shopping event to assist the participating parents.
Because of the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year with Santa Claus and musical performances.
The 2021 campaign has not yet met its goal. Contributions Monday of $1,110 brought this year’s total-to-date to $37,514. That means the campaign is still $2,486 short of its $40,000 goal.
While all of the toys for the children will be purchased today, volunteers with the Little Jimmie program are hopeful that the remaining $2,486 can still be raised to help bring the 2021 campaign to a successful conclusion.
Readers of the Daily Telegraph have consistently met or exceeded the annual campaign goal in the 104-year-history of the Little Jimmie program
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning Balance … $36,404.00
• In memory of Brenda Cochran by Jackson and Jennifer Thorn … $25.00
• Mike and Yonda Jones … $100.00
• In memory of our parents Donald and Levella Pettrey … $50.00
• In memory of our brother and sister Chester Pettrey and Patty Pettrey Bruns … $50.00
• Anonymous … $35.00
• Patsy and Lawson Smith Jr. … $50.00
• In loving memory of our precious mother Dosie Branscome By Debbie, Jennifer, Francine, and Allen … $500.00
• Anonymous … $50.00
• Jerry and Melody Jenkins … $250.00
Daily total … $1,110.00
Total-to-date … $37,514.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.