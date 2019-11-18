BLUEFIELD — Sunday contributions of $615.59 pushed the community Christmas Tree campaign closer to its $40,000 goal but $29,384.41 is still needed to meet this year’s goal.
After a generous anonymous donation of $10,000 this year’s campaign started off with a bang. The annual program, which is lovingly called Little Jimmie through the region, is desperately in need of donations to ensure that children receive the joyous Christmas they deserve.
Sign-ups are still on-going at this time. The next sign-up event will be held at the Herb Sims Center from 3 p.m. to 6 pm. on November 22 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 23.
To register children up for the annual event, the parent or guardian must produce the child’s WIC, CHIP, or Medicaid card at the time of sign-up. Children up to 12 years old are welcome to be signed up for the event.
This year’s anticipated Community Christmas Tree party will be held at a new location, the Bluefield State College Student Union. Though the party was held at the Herb Sims Center for many years this has changed after the center changed hands from the City of Bluefield to Bluefield College.
The Herb Simms Center was not available for the time of this year’s party which is scheduled for December 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Here children in need will be given a Christmas to remember thanks to those generous men and women that donate money, time, and energy, for the program.
The annual campaign is sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph where children are given gift bags consisting of toys, a book, gloves, food, and more. Not only will this give children gifts that they may not receive otherwise, but it also creates lasting memories.
Those who wish to contribute to the cause may do so by sending checks, made out to the Community Christmas Tree Fund, to P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701, or by dropping donations off to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue, Bluefield, WV, 24701.
Beginning balance: $10,000
Sunday’s contributions:
Rotary Club of Bluefield, $265.59Albert and Priscilla Schuler, $350.00Daily total: $615.59
Total to date: $10,615.59.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.