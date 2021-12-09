BLUEFIELD — With only six days to go before the big shopping event for hundreds of area children, contributions to the Community Christmas Tree slowed again Wednesday.
No donations were received on Wednesday, which means the campaign is still $6,589 short of its $40,000 goal.
Additional help is needed to ensure that this year’s goal is met, particularly with the big shopping event for area parents fast approaching. The Little Jimmie program is expected to serve around 500 children this year.
The shopping day will be held Tuesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va. It will include a gift-wrapping station for the participating parents that will be operated by volunteers with the Bluefield Rotary Club.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Little Jimmie program — now in its 104th year — provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year with Santa Claus and musical performances. Instead a online registration and voucher system was utilized that allowed parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next week.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning balance …............ ………….................…. $33,411.00
Daily total …….............. $0.00
Total to date …………….............................................. $33,411.00
