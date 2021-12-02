BLUEFIELD — The Community Christmas Tree received a big boost Wednesday with a $5,000 contribution from an anonymous donor.
The anonymous $5,000 donation comes at a critical time and will help in getting the 2021 Little Jimmie campaign back on track following a sluggish start, Community Christmas Tree Coordinator and Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said.
“We are extremely appreciative of those who with generous hearts continue to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree year after year,” Perry said. “Due to their kindness and compassion we are able to help so many children in need.”
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual Little Jimmie program — now in its 104th year — provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
Contributions Wednesday of $6,100 brought this year’s campaign total to date to $10,760. That means the campaign is now $29,240 short of its goal.
In other Community Christmas Tree news Wednesday, it was confirmed that volunteers with the Bluefield Rotary Club will be on hand for the Little Jimmie shopping event to operate a gift-wrapping station for the participating parents. That shopping event is scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year. Instead an online registration and voucher system is being used that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts at the upcoming shopping event.
You still have until Sunday, Dec. 5, to register your child for the Little Jimmie shopping event by going to the Daily Telegraph’s website, http://www.bdtonline.com/, or at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie.
A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
Beginning balance ....................................... $4,660.00
• Bluefield Rotary Club …................................ $500.00
• In memory of Jeffery Edward Shott by Kathy and John Shott …... $500.00
• Allison M and Matthew G Hile Charitable Trust …...................................... $100.00
• Anonymous … $5,000.00
Daily total …........ $6,100
Total-to-date ….. $10,760
