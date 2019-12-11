BLUEFIELD — Two generous donations of $1000 were given to the 2019 Community Christmas Tree Fund campaign, pushing this year’s program even closer to the $40,000 goal.
The first of the two benevolent donations was given by Mike Hunter while the second was given by Nathaniel and Jessie Blankenship. Though this year’s campaign is now past the halfway point to this year’s goal time is nearing this year’s Community Christmas Tree Fund party.
With the party only a week away $14,709.82 is still needed to reach this year’s goal. The party, set for December 19, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. will see hundreds of area children receive a happy Christmas. Without the annual event these children might not otherwise receive any gifts for Christmas.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual campaign gifts area children with toys, cold weather gear, food, a book, and more. Teams of volunteer shoppers will be shopping for those children signed up for this year’s party.
As the program and shopping is completely volunteer run, all donations are used to fill the bags with the children’s greatest desires.
This year’s party will take place at the Bluefield State College Student Union. The party was held at the Herb Simms Center for many years before it was leased to Bluefield College by the city.
Though Bluefield College was eager to work with the Telegraph, the needed space was not available for the time of the party.
For 102 years less fortunate children have received the Christmas that they deserve through the Community Christmas Tree Fund, also known as Little Jimmie throughout the area.
Those wishing to donate to the Community Christmas Tree Fund can do so by check to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701 or bring donations to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance . . . $22,250.18
• In loving memory of Milty and Louise Wiley ... $50.00
• In loving memory of Bill and Georgia Stanley ... $50.00
• In memory of David Johnson by Helen and Jerry Johnson ... $30.00
• In memory of George and Margie Wimmer, Janice Wimmer Grim and Rober Wimmer originally of Kegley, WV ... $25.00
• In memory of Nancy and John Rush by the Donevants ... $100.00
• In memory of Doris Thompson Miller ... $35.00
• In memory of our parents, Myrtle and Warren Miller and Luralice and Marvin Ratcliffe and David Miller ... $50.00
• Jerry and Melody Jenkins ... $100.00
• In memory of Delta by Mike Hunter ... $1,000.00
• In memory of Dan Wells ... $50.00
• Jane Costa ... $100.00
• In memory of Joseph C. Hindsley Jr. and Nancy Hindsley ... $50.00
• Nathaniel and Jessie Blankenship ... $1,000.00
• In memory of our parents Bill and Jonna Looney ... $100.00
• Anonymous ... $50.00
• In memory of my grandparents and Uncle Danny and Jim and Aunt Donna ... $50.00
• James and Zella Evans ... $50.00
• Frances Thaxton ... $50.00
• In memory of the Akers, Easter, Bowling, and Wiley families ... $100.00
Daily total: . . . $3,040.00
Total to date: . . . $25,290.18
