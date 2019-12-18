BLUEFIELD — The 2019 Little Jimmie party is now only one day away with this year’s campaign still $7,704.82 short of its goal.
At the annual party, less fortunate children throughout the area are given gifts that they might not otherwise receive. Without the Community Christmas Tree fund, hundreds of children would be left empty-handed on Christmas morning.
For 102 years the program, also known as Little Jimmie throughout the area, has gifted children with goodies filled in classic red bags. The bags include toys, food, a book, cold weather gear and more.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, this year’s party will be held Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Center. Though the party has been held at the Herb Simms center for many years, after the city of Bluefield leased the Herb Simms center to Bluefield College, a new location had to be found.
Bluefield College was eager to work with the Telegraph but the space needed for the party simply was not available.
At this year’s party, local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform holiday hits to add to the festive atmosphere. Santa Claus also will make an appearance.
Anyone who wishes to contribute to this year’s Community Christmas Tree can send their checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance . . . $30,245.18
• Anonymous ... $50.00
• Dr. and Mrs. Dellacona ... $ 100.00
• In memory of Pina Pellillo ... $250.00
• Anonymous ... $250.00
• In memory of my special cousins Rennie Russ Wilson, Wesley Donaven Wilson and McNeil Wesley Lovelace by Dr. Shelia Brooks ... $ 75.00
• In memory of my parents, Lillian Lovelace Holt and Jack Robert Holt, and Garnet McNeil Brooks by Dr. Shelia Brooks ... $ 225.00
• Lois Jessup ... $200.00
• In memory of my son Matthew Todd Hazelwood and my mother Barbara E. Hunter by Ann Hazelwood ... $25.00
• In memory of Roy and Lil by Bob and Sue White ... $100.00
• In loving memory of our parents, Donald and Lavella Pettrey and brother Chester Pettrey and sister Patty Pettrey Bruns by Kathey Pettrey and Carolyn Harshbarger ... $100.00
• Duane and Pamela Blevins .... $100.00
• In memory of my father, Stephen “Pete” Danko ... $200.00
• In memory of Waddy Harding ... $50.00
• In memory of my wife, Pauline Shelley Harrison and Flora Lee Asbury and my two children Gloria V. Harrison and Glenn O. Harrison Jr., Jim Fitspatrick and Shirley Moore by Glenn O Harrison Sr. ... 50.00
• Dana and Bill Buzzo Jr. ... $25.00
• In loving memory of Glenn T. and Mary Allen Brown ... $200.00
• In loving memory of Nancy J. Ruddell ... $50.00
Daily Total . . . $2,050.00
Ending balance: . . . $32,295.18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.