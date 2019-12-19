BLUEFIELD – Weeks of fundraising, planning and shopping came together Thursday when red gift bags filled with Christmas cheer were distributed to area children who might otherwise have had nothing under their trees on Christmas morning.
The 102nd Community Christmas Tree Party, sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, was held at the Bluefield State College Student Union. Generous donors and volunteers made the party, also known as Little Jimmie, a success. A new venue was needed when the party's former location, the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, was no longer available.
"Bluefield State has been welcoming," Editor Samantha Perry said before the party got underway. "We have a new home."
Families waited upstairs in the William E. Hebert Art Gallery and Lounge while local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller performed favorite holiday songs. Even Santa Claus himself took time off his busy schedule to stop and say hello to the children.
After the final preparations were finished, about 15 recipients at a time went downstairs to the student union's recreation area where they presented their tickets and received their gift bags. Volunteers from Bluefield High School's sports teams and the East River Street Rods helped visitors get the gift bags to their waiting cars. Children left smiling as they eagerly carried or peeked at their Christmas gifts.
Tiffany Asbury of Bluefield thanked the donors and volunteers for making the Community Christmas Tree possible.
"I really, really appreciate it," she said while waiting for the distribution to begin. "They don't understand how much it really helps us."
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.