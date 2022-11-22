BLUEFIELD — The 2022 Community Christmas Tree campaign is off to a slow start.
No donations were received Monday, and to date only $4,250 has been raised since the launch of the campaign Saturday. This year’s goal is $45,000.
With the long holiday weekend fast approaching, organizers of the Community Christmas Tree are hopeful that additional donations will be received before area families settle down Thursday for Thanksgiving dinner.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual campaign provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
This is the 105th year for the Daily Telegraph’s Community Christmas Tree program, which is affectionately known as “Little Jimmie” due to an iconic illustration that accompanies the newspaper’s seasonal kick-off of the campaign.
Once again this year the campaign will utilize an online registration and voucher system that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts next month.
Parents can begin registering their children online now at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
A Little Jimmie shopping event will be held in December.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page, bdtonline.com/littlejimmie
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Nov 21, 2022
Beginning balance $4,250.00
Daily total $0
Ending balance $4,250.00
