BLUEFIELD — Another $1,590 in generous donations have carried this year’s Community Christmas Tree campaign over the halfway point to its $40,000 goal, but the annual party is next week and more contribution are needed to fulfill hundreds of Christmas wishes.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree campaign, also known as Little Jimmie, distributes red gift bags to hundreds of children in need. Each bag contains presents such as toys, winter-weather gear, food, a book and other gifts. Teams of volunteer shoppers were preparing Monday to start acquiring items for the gift bags.
Volunteers organize the Community’s Christmas Tree’s party and gift bag distribution, so every dollar donated to the fund drive is spent on filling the red gift bags. As of Monday, donors had contributed $22,250.18 to this year’s campaign, but another $17,750 was needed to meet the $40,000 goal.
This year’s Community Christmas Tree party will be held Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State Student Union. For years the party has been held at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, but a new venue was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College.
Bluefield College was eager to work with the Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and gift bag distribution was no longer available. Bluefield State College learned about the need for a new venue and offered its student union facility.
For the past 102 years, the Community Christmas Tree has helped area children have happy Christmas memories. This year local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller are scheduled to perform a Christmas show with favorite holiday songs.
Those wishing to donate to the Community Christmas Tree Fund can do so by check to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance
. . . . . . . . . . . . . $20,660.18
• In loving memory of my husband Bob Johnson, my mother Mrs. Emily Spangler, and life-long neighbors and friends Vernon, Francis and Larry Greco, by Ellen Spangler Johnson
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $300.00
• In loving memory of Estelle Harrison Thomas Kirk, “We miss you mom.” . . . . . . . . . . $200.00
• In loving memory of Aaron, Silas, Fairley and Lyle Maxey . . . . . . $100.00
• Glenna Clark
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• In memory of Kimberly Martin Jackson and Danny Pendry, by A and B . . . . . . . . . . . . $40.00
• Robert and Kimberly Green . . . . . . . . . . . . $50.00
• James and Delores Easter . . . . . . . . . . $200.00
• In loving memory of Frank Hayes, Janice Hayes, Jeff Hayes, Glenn Miller and Thomas J. Durham . . . . . . . . . $125.00
• In loving memory of James Gentle, Maudie Gentle, and Charles Gentle . . . . . . . . . . . $75.00
• Dr. Tom and Elizabeth Richardson . . . . . . . $50.00
• Don and MJ . . . $200.00
• In memory of Denos and Diana Demopoulos
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• K. A. Kemmerer III
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $50.00
Daily total:
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . $1,590.00
Total to date:
. . . . . . . . . . . . . $22,250.18
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.