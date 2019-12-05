BLUEFIELD — The 102nd Community Christmas Tree Fund is closer to this year’s $40,000 goal but thousands of dollars are still needed from generous donors.
Volunteers who shop for the children that have been signed up for the party, which is sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, will soon begin collecting the classic red bags to fill with goodies. Items in the bags include books, toys, cold weather gear, and more.
Generous donations totaling to $600 were received on Wednesday leaving the fund still $25,089.82 short of this year’s goal.
The Comunity Christmas Tree Fund, often called ‘Little Jimmie’ throughout the area ensures that hundreds of area children recieve a happy Christmas. Without the annual event these children may not recieve gifts otherwise.
Rather than at the Herb Simms Center on Stadium Drive, this year’s party, on December 19, will be at the Bluefield State College Student Union from 4:30 to 6 p.m. After the Herb Simms Center was leased to Bluefield College a new location had to be found for the annual party.
Bluefield College was eager to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph but the space needed was not available.
Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will perform holiday hits to entertain the crowd.
Those wishing to donate to the Community Christmas Tree Fund can do so by sending checks to the Community Christmas Tree Fund, P.O Box 1599, Bluefield WV, 24701, or bring them to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office at 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance . . . $14,310.18
• In memory of Joyce Fowler Shumate, Cahty Sparks, Mr. and Mrs. R. F. Shumate, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Fowler by Family ... $300.00
• In memory of our son, Jeffrey Shott by John and Kathy Shott ... $100.00
• In memory of our parents, Ned and Suzy Baker and John C. and Bonnie Shott by John and Kathy Shott ... $200.00
Daily total: . . . . . $600.00
Total to date: . . $14,910.18
