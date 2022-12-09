BLUEFIELD — With little time remaining, the Community Christmas Tree is still far short of its goal.
The big shopping day for more than 450 children is now only five days away, and the campaign is still $13,332 short of its $45,000 goal.
Additional help is urgently needed to meet this year’s goal and to ensure a joyous Christmas for all of the children being served by this year’s Little Jimmie campaign.
Readers of the Daily Telegraph have historically met and or exceeded the annual goal set by the Little Jimmie committee. But time is becoming a problem, and it is not clear if the 2022 campaign will meet its goal before the shopping begins next week.
That shopping day for parents who registered their children will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bluefield, Va. Walmart. All of the confirmation emails for parents who registered their children will be sent out by Friday evening.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Little Jimmie program is now in its 105th year.
Contributions Thursday of $450 brought this year’s total-to-date to $31,668.
Organizers of the Community Christmas Tree are still hopeful of meeting this year’s goal, but we will need a big showing of support from the community in the days ahead.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
December 9 2022
Beginning Balance $31,218.00
• Seward and Marilyn Bush $50.00
• In memory of Mr and Mrs R. H. Matthews and Mr. and Mrs. Carl C. Gillespie $100.00
• Youth Fellowship Tabernacle Baptist Church $250.00
• In loving memory of Katie Baldwin and Orin Tabor from Steve and Gloria Dilts $25.00
• In loving memory of Alfred and Geneva Shumate from Gloria Jean and Steve Dilts $25.00
Daily total: $450.00
Total-to-date $31,668.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.