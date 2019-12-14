BLUEFIELD — Donations keep arriving, but time is fast running out. The annual Little Jimmie party is next week, and the Community Christmas Tree was still $13,705 away Friday from the $40,000 needed to fulfill so many Christmas wishes.
This year’s Community Christmas Tree Party will be held Dec. 19 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Bluefield State College Student Union. Volunteer shoppers have been collecting the presents that will go into the red gift bags that ensure a joyous Christmas for many local children. Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree has helped fulfill Christmas wishes for 102 years.
The reason why donors and volunteers do the hard work necessary to make the Community Christmas Tree happen is illustrated by a classic picture drawn decades ago. It shows a young girl trying to comfort a heartbroken little boy. He’s standing before their pitiful little Christmas tree and a pair of empty stockings. She tells this child, Little Jimmie, that maybe Santa Claus will come next year. Unfortunately, they might be disappointed yet again. It’s obvious that they live in poverty.
Generous and much-appreciated donations keep arriving, but the fundraising campaign is still thousands of dollars away from its $40,000 goal. These contributions are becoming all the more important as the date of Community Christmas Tree Party fast approaches.
Volunteers organize the program, put on the party and distribute the red gift bags. so every dollar contributed to Little Jimmie is spent on fulfilling Christmas wishes. The gift bags contain presents including toys, cold-weather gear, food, a book and other items designed to give children some holiday joy. If it wasn’t for the Community Christmas Tree, many of these children would have nothing in their stockings or under their tree on Christmas morning.
For years the Community Christmas Tree Party has been held at the Herb Sims Center on Stadium Drive, but a new venue was needed when the city of Bluefield leased the center to Bluefield College. Bluefield College was happy to work with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, but the space needed for the party and gift bag distribution was no longer available.
This year, local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller will be performing a Christmas program with favorite holiday songs.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree and fulfill children’s’ wishes can mail their checks to the Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield WV 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph office on 928 Bluefield Avenue.
Beginning balance
. . . . . . . . . . . . . $26,035.18
• Anonymous . . . . $40.00
• Mike and Yonda Jones . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $100.00
• In loving memory of Ray Phillips, Jack and Betty O’Bryan, and Belinda Davis by Bonnie Phillips and family
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .$100.00
• Tutu, Boo, and Peadad
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . $20.00
Daily total: . . . . . $260.00
Total to date:
. . . . . . . . . . . . . $26,295.18
