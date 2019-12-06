BLUEFIELD — Thanks to two $1,000 donations, contributions have grown to $17,685, but still far short of the goal with time dwindling before the annual Community Christmas Tree Little Jimmie Party.
Those donations were submitted in memory of John and Victoria Reid by Stanley and Martha Mills and in honor of the staff and management of New Graham Pharmacy, Corner Stone Gifts, and New Graham Knives, giving a needed boost to the drive.
With the party set for Dec. 19, more than $22,000 is still needed to reach the $40,000 goal.
If that goal is reached, hundreds of local children will have a much happier Christmas than they would otherwise experience.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree has for 102 years held a holiday party and provided countless children with gift bags containing presents such as toys, food, cold-weather gear, a book and more.
This year’s party will be held at the Bluefield State College Student Union.
Local musicians Bill Archer and Karl Miller plan to perform a Christmas program with favorite holiday songs at this year’s Little Jimmie party.
Those wanting to contribute to the Community Christmas Tree program can do so by sending checks made out to the Community Christmas Tree Fund, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701 or drop them off at the Bluefield Daily.
Beginning balance . . . $14,910.18
• In memory of Edd and Helen Lambert, Helen Lambert Freeman, and Clarence Lambert by Phyllis Cates ... $50.00
• In memory of John and Victoria Reid by Stanley and Martha Mills ... $1,000.00
• Connie and Eddie Lester ... $25.00
• In memory of Madhu Chopra by Dad, Mom, and Ray Chopra ... $100.00
• Pilgrim Baptist Church ... $25.00
• Molly Lambert and Phyllis Cates ... $100.00
• Anonymous ... $50.00
• In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. J. D. Clemons ... $50.00
• In honor of Connie McDowell ... $25.00
• In honor of Jane Robinson ... $25.00
• In honor or Jennifer Hinkel ... $25.00
• In memory of my wife Anita R. Whitmer who passed in March of this year ... $300.00
• In honor of the staff and management of New Graham Pharmacy, Corner Stone Gifts, and New Graham Knives ... $1,000.00
Daily total: . . . . . $2,775.00
Total to date: . . $17,685.18
