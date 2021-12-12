BLUEFIELD — The big shopping day for hundreds of area children is almost here.
Parents who registered their children for the 2021 Community Christmas Tree campaign will shop for their children’s toys Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va.
Final planning for the shopping event is now underway, even though the Little Jimmie program is still short of its $40,000 goal.
Contributions of $1,595 were received Friday and Saturday, helping to push this year’s total-to-date to $36,404. That means the campaign is now $3,596 short of its $40,000 goal with very little time remaining.
Additional help is urgently needed to meet the 2021 campaign goal. Organizers of the Little Jimmie program aren’t sure if enough donations will be received in time by Tuesday to push the campaign over the top. However, they are still hopeful of meeting the 2021 campaign goal.
The Little Jimmie program is now in its 104th year, and readers of the Daily Telegraph have consistently met or exceeded the annual campaign goal.
This year’s program will serve about 500 children, who were registered for the Community Christmas Tree by their parents.
The parents will receive their gift vouchers for the shopping event when they arrive at Walmart Tuesday. They are reminded to bring a photo ID with them along with their child’s CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card.
Tuesday’s shopping event will include a gift-wrapping station for the participating parents that will be operated by volunteers with the Bluefield Rotary Club. Bluefield High School basketball players also will be on hand at the shopping event to assist the participating parents.
Additional help is still needed to meet this year’s goal.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning Balance … $34,809.00
• In memory of Rhanda Grace Linkous by Norma, Robert, and Ron … $300.00
• In memory of Joyce Fowler Shumate … $200.00
• Anonymous … $100.00
• Manfred and Geneva Burchett … $100.00
• Mr and Mrs William Damewood … $50.00
• Duane and Pamela Blevins … $100.00
• In memory of Harry M. Waugh, Jr. by his family $100.00
• In memory of Charles Cox by Shirley, Kathy, and Bob … $100.00
• Anonymous … $20.00
• In memory of Mr and Mrs Eugene S Stowers Sr and Mr and Mrs Harry M Waugh Sr by their family … $100.00
• In honor and appreciation of our bosses, Tom Lilly, Phillip Ball and Greg Ball by the staff of Smith, Lilly, and Ball Pllc. … $100.00
• Glenna and Jeff Clark … $100.00
• In loving memory of James Gentle, Maudie Gentle, and Charles Gentle … $75.00
• In loving memory of Janice Hayes, Frank Hayes, Jeff Hayes, Glenn Miller, Thomas Durham, and Josh Dillard … $150.00
Daily Total … $1,595.00
Total-to-date … $36,404.00
