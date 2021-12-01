BLUEFIELD — Contributions totaling $1,075 were received Tuesday for the Community Christmas Tree, but the 2021 campaign still has a long way to go before meeting its goal.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual Little Jimmie program — now in its 104th year — provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
Donations Tuesday of $1,075 brought this year’s total-to-date to $4,660. However, the campaign is still $35,340 short of its goal with time slowly becoming an issue.
Additional help is needed to meet this year’s goal and to ensure a joyous Christmas for hundreds of area children.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year. Instead an online registration and voucher system is being used that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts later this month at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va.
You can register your child for the Little Jimmie shopping event by going to the Daily Telegraph’s website, http://www.bdtonline.com/, or at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. The registration deadline has been extended to Sunday, December 5.
A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning balance........................... $3,585.00
• In memory of Ben and Maxine ….................... $100.00
• Anonymous …..... $100.00
• In loving memory of CW4 Lawrence J. Baisden …...................................... $50.00
• In honor of Connie McDowell …................. $25.00
• In honor of Jane Robinson ….................. $25.00
• In honor of Jennifer Hinkle …........................ $25.00
• In loving memory of Dorthy Johnson .....… $25.00
• In loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. John D. Clemons …................................... $100.00
• K A Kemmerer III …............................................... $100.00
• Roy and Dorothy Butler ….................................... $100.00
• Linda Caruso and Shawna Burgess ….... $50.00
• Bill Flannery “BHS class of 74” …............. $100.00
• Robert L Jackson …................................................ $150.00
• Vearl and Betty Clayton …..................................... $25.00
• Stan and Grey Kiser …........................................... $100.00
Daily Total …...... $1,075.00
Total-to-date ….. $4,660.00
