BLUEFIELD — With only five days to go before the big shopping event for hundreds of area children, the Community Christmas Tree is still short of its 2021 campaign goal.
Contributions Thursday of $1,398 brought this year’s total-to-date to $34,809. That means the campaign is now $5,191 short of its $40,000 goal.
Organizers of the Little Jimmie program are hoping the campaign can have a big finish in time for Tuesday’s shopping event, but additional help will be needed in order to reach our goal by then.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Little Jimmie program is expected to serve around 500 children this year.
Parents who registered their children for the 2021 campaign will be purchasing toys for their children Tuesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va. The shopping event will include a gift-wrapping station for the participating parents that will be operated by volunteers with the Bluefield Rotary Club. Bluefield High School basketball players also will be on hand at the shopping event to assist the participating parents.
Additional help is still needed to meet this year’s goal.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning Balance …......................................... $33,411.00
• In memory of Stelio and Betty Corte …............ $100.00
• In memory of Brenda Cochran by Loves #706 Greenville Va …........ $573.00
• In memory of Mr and Mrs R.H. Matthews and Mr and Mrs Carl C Gillespie … ....................................... $100.00
• Mr and Mrs M.W. Neal Jr. …............................... $50.00
• Pilgrim Baptist Church …..................................... $25.00
• In honor of our parents Carl and Lynn Burnette …......................................... $100.00
• In memory of Harold and Grace Robinette …............................................... $200.00
• Anonymous ….... $100.00
• In memory of Jennifer Buzzo …...................... $100.00
• In memory of my husband and son ….......... $50.00
Daily total …....... $1,398.00
Total to date … $34,809.00
