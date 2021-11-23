BLUEFIELD — The 2021 Community Christmas Tree campaign is off to a slow start.
No donations were received Monday, and to date only $2,250 has been raised since the launch of the campaign Sunday. This year’s goal is $40,000.
That means the campaign is $37,750 short of its goal.
With the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend fast approaching, additional help is needed to meet this year’s goal. Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the annual campaign provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
This is the 104th year for the Daily Telegraph’s Community Christmas Tree program, which is affectionately known as “Little Jimmie” due to an iconic illustration that accompanies the newspaper’s seasonal kick-off of the campaign.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, an online registration and voucher system is once again being used this year that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts.
For this year’s event, parents are asked to register their children online at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie. A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
The registration process is now underway, and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 1. A Little Jimmie shopping event will be held later next month at Walmart in Bluefield, Va. The date and time of that shopping event will be announced soon.
Help is needed to meet this year’s goal.
Those who would to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Sunday’s contributions:
• Anonymous … $1,000.00
• In memory of William T Hancock … $750.00
• Al & Priscilla Schuler … $500.00
Total to date … $2,250.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.