BLUEFIELD — The Community Christmas Tree inched closer toward its goal Friday with contributions of $4,175, including an anonymous $1,000 donation and a $1,500 contribution from Warren Averett.
The big shopping day for area parents and children is now only four days away.
The Little Jimmie program will be serving approximately 450 children this year. All of the toys for the participating children will be purchased by their parents Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m at the Bluefield, Va. Walmart.
Contributions Friday of $4,175 brought this year’s total-to-date to $35,843. That means the 2022 campaign is now $9,157 short of its $45,000 goal.
Additional help is needed to meet this year’s goal and to ensure a joyous Christmas for all of the children that will be served by this year’s campaign.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree. Contributions can be made online at www.bdtonline.com/donate
December 10 2022
Beginning Balance $31,668.00
• William Hageman $50.00
• Robert and Gayle Crane $100.00
• In memory of my grandparents who were long-time residents of Bluefield WV, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene S Stowers Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. Harry M Waugh Sr by Emily S Waugh $100.00
• In memory of Lewis and Katherine Neal by Anna Craggett $100.00
• Anonymous $1,000.00
• Norris and Doris Kantor $250.00
• Vision data $250.00
• White Lion $50.00
• Brainworks $250.00
• Warren Averett $1,500.00
• Charlie and Terri Cole $500.00
• Anonymous $25.00
Daily total $4,175.00
Total-to-date $35,843.00
