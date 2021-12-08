BLUEFIELD — The Community Christmas Tree inched closer toward its goal Tuesday with contributions of $2,575 being received.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the campaign’s total-to-date stood at $33,411, which means another $6,589 is needed to meet this year’s goal, which is $40,000.
The big shopping day for hundreds of area children is now less than a week away.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Little Jimmie program — now in its 104th year — provides toys to hundreds of area children who would otherwise go without at Christmas.
The 2021 campaign was boosted last week by $15,000 in anonymous donations. On Tuesday, three anonymous donations totaling $800 were received.
While there is only seven days remaining before the big Dec. 14 shopping event, organizers of the Little Jimmie program are optimistic that the 2021 campaign goal will be met.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there won’t be a traditional Little Jimmie party this year. Instead a online registration and voucher system was utilized that will allow parents to shop for their own children’s gifts.
The big shopping day for the parents and children is Tuesday, December 14, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Wal-Mart in Bluefield, Va. That event will include a gift-wrapping station for the participating parents that will be operated by volunteers with the Bluefield Rotary Club. Bluefield High School basketball players also will be on hand at the shopping event to assist parents.
Those who would like to contribute to this year’s campaign can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
Beginning Balance … ........................... $30,836.00
• Grace, Micah, and Lily Bourne …...... $200.00
• Anonymous …. $250.00
• Anonymous ….. $50.00
• Chip and Georgann Simmons …............$200.00
• In loving memory of William J and Hazel F Proffitt ….............. $100.00
• In loving memory of Madhu Chopra by Chopra family …................ $100.00
• John and Kelly McGhee …............ $100.00
• Anonymous …. $500.00
• Betty Robinette …...................................... $100.00
• In memory of “Cut” Hylton …................. $25.00
• In loving memory of Larry E. Meadows …....................................... $100.00
• Michael and Carol Kell ….................... $100.00
• Jerry Goforth Jr. ….................................... $100.00
• In honor of those dedicated people that make Little Jimmie happen by Teresa and Davis Jarrell …............................ $100.00
• Bruce Lasker ….......................................... $500.00
• William Levitt …........................................... $50.00
Daily Total …. $2,575.00
Total-to-date …......................................... $33,411.00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.