BLUEFIELD — Last-minute planning and a revamp of tradition has revived the Community Christmas Tree program for the 2020 season.
Weeks ago organizers announced a suspension of the charity due to an inability to safely register children, shop for toys and host a party in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sponsored by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Community Christmas Tree is an annual event in which Christmas gifts are provided to children in need. This is the 103rd year for the event, which is affectionately known as “Little Jimmie” due to an iconic illustration that accompanies the newspaper’s seasonal kick-off of the program.
Although the event was originally cancelled for 2020, a unique idea suggested by a local delegate and descendant of a prominent newspaperman has brought the program back.
“John Shott approached us with the idea of an online registration and voucher system in which parents would shop for their own children’s gifts,” Community Christmas Tree Coordinator and Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said. “Normally, we have hundreds of volunteers involved in the various stages of the event, but John’s idea streamlined the process.”
For this year’s event, parents will register their children online through the Bluefield Daily Telegraph website, bdtonline.com. A CHIP, WIC or children’s Medicaid card will be needed to verify eligibility for the program. Multiple children in a single household will need to be registered separately.
Registration will begin today, and continue through Sunday, Dec. 13.
A Little Jimmie shopping event will then be held on Monday, Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walmart in Bluefield, Va.
Parents must bring a valid photo I.D and verification of registration (a printed copy or copy saved to their cellphone) to the shopping event, where they will receive a voucher to purchase their children’s toys.
Complete details of the process can be found on the registration page at bdtonline.com/littlejimmie.
“It was gut wrenching to not see a way to be able to hold this event in a year when it is so needed,” Daily Telegraph Publisher Randy Mooney said. “I really thank John Shott, the Shott Foundation, Walmart and Summit Bank for helping us find a way to conduct such a worthwhile event as safely as we can. And I thank the volunteers and parents who will be there in person risking their health to make this happen for the needy children in our area.”
“We appreciate the community’s continued support of the Little Jimmie program,” Daily Telegraph Sales Manager Jess Goins said. “This event is a heartfelt tradition in our region, and we are excited to be able to continue the program in 2020.”
“We are very appreciative to John for coming up with a system that allows us to continue the Little Jimmie tradition,” Perry said. “Although we will miss having the full-blown party with music and Santa, what is most important is that children in need will receive gifts at Christmas.”
John Shott is the great grandson of legendary newspaperman Hugh Ike Shott Sr., and assisted his family with the Little Jimmie party when he was a child.
Anyone with questions about the registration or shopping process can email littlejimmie@bdtonline.com or call 304-327-2899.
Due to the shortened season and hardships the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on so many families, no traditional fund-raising campaign for the Little Jimmie program will take place this year. However, those wishing to make a contribution can send donations to: Community Christmas Tree, P.O. Box 1599, Bluefield, WV, 24701. Checks should be made payable to the Community Christmas Tree.
