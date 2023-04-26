For more than two decades, Little General Store’s Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to high school seniors across West Virginia. Each student receives a one-time $1,000 scholarship that can be used toward costs at vocational schools, colleges, universities and certified programs.

This year, 21 high school seniors from 21 different schools across the state will be awarded this scholarship. They are:

Princeton – Lily Powell

Mount View – Ryan Long

East Fairmont – Zoe Boyles

Shady Spring – Mercedes Smith

Man – Kalilla Collins

Oak Hill – Bethany Rosiek

Liberty – Maggie Whitten

Nitro – Mckenna Bishop

Buckhannon Upshur – Ana Oliveira

Woodrow Wilson – Zoe Stewart

Hurricane – Alyssa Wall

Chapmanville – KalLee Ellis

Sissonville – Olivia Jackson

Winfield – Ross Musick

Wyoming East – Andrea Laxton

Braxton County – Brehana Smarr

Greenbrier East – Mackenzie Friend

Independence – Delaney Buckland

Scott – Lincoln Byrnside

Cabell Midland – Tanner Kelly

Nicholas County – Meredith Litton

