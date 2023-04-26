For more than two decades, Little General Store’s Scholarship Program has awarded scholarships to high school seniors across West Virginia. Each student receives a one-time $1,000 scholarship that can be used toward costs at vocational schools, colleges, universities and certified programs.
This year, 21 high school seniors from 21 different schools across the state will be awarded this scholarship. They are:
Princeton – Lily Powell
Mount View – Ryan Long
East Fairmont – Zoe Boyles
Shady Spring – Mercedes Smith
Man – Kalilla Collins
Oak Hill – Bethany Rosiek
Liberty – Maggie Whitten
Nitro – Mckenna Bishop
Buckhannon Upshur – Ana Oliveira
Woodrow Wilson – Zoe Stewart
Hurricane – Alyssa Wall
Chapmanville – KalLee Ellis
Sissonville – Olivia Jackson
Winfield – Ross Musick
Wyoming East – Andrea Laxton
Braxton County – Brehana Smarr
Greenbrier East – Mackenzie Friend
Independence – Delaney Buckland
Scott – Lincoln Byrnside
Cabell Midland – Tanner Kelly
Nicholas County – Meredith Litton
