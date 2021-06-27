PRINCETON — Limited county-level authority makes enforcing a county ordinance limiting the times when fireworks can be used difficult to enforce, according to a Mercer County commissioner.
In 2019, the Mercer County Commission enacted a fireworks ordinance to reduce the instances when consumers fireworks are used at all hours of the day and night when they become readily available. County residents have complained to the commission about fireworks constantly going off around their homes and keeping them awake at night as well as frightening pets and livestock.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett said that the county has “very limited regulation” that’s possible through the West Virginia State Code.
“This is a great oversight by our Legislature and it needs to be addressed within the next legislative session,” Puckett stated. “Here’s the thing: counties have very limited regulatory efforts because we follow state code and cannot supersede state code. They want us to have regulations on some things like health departments, but they don’t give us the autonomy to do other things to help our communities.”
Puckett said he had heard fireworks at about 2 a.m. on June 21, and this is just one example of the complaints that the county commission receives.
“People just aren’t considerate of others,” he stated about those fireworks. “We’ve got people trying to go to work on Tuesday.”
Stimulus money has given people more discretionary funds to purchase fireworks. Puckett asked the citizens who want to use fireworks this Fourth of July season to be courteous of their neighbors and have “some personal accountability.”
In June 2016, consumer fireworks were legalized in West Virginia. The new laws made consumer fireworks including sky rockets, bottle rockets, helicopter and aerial spinners, Roman candles, and firecrackers available to West Virginia buyers.
Rules regulating their use also went into place. Buyers must be 18 years old or older. State code also prohibits lighting or using consumer fireworks on public or private property without permission. Fireworks or sparking devices cannot be lit or discharged into or at a vehicle or building, or at any individuals or groups, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. People also cannot use fireworks if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Municipal regulations prohibit using these in the City of Princeton and the City of Bluefield. Only licensed fireworks companies are allowed to fire them.
The county commission consulted Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran about enforcement of the county’s ordinance. Cochran referred the Bluefield Daily Telegraph to the West Virginia Code, Chapter 29, Article 3E, Fireworks Safety. In §29-3E-10. Local municipalities’ regulation of consumer fireworks, the code states, “This article does not affect the authority of the governing body of a municipality to prohibit or regulate the use of consumer fireworks within its boundaries.” This authority from the state code to prohibit or regulate the use of fireworks does not include counties.
Puckett said that West Virginia’s counties need more authority to enforce local ordinances.
“We’re elected officials, too,” he said. “Why not give us the authority to be responsive at the local level?”
