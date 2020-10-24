BLUEFIELD — Bluefield’s favorite red-haired country singer has won the 2020 Pigeon Forge Path To Fame Virtual Talent Competition grand championship.
Lily Comer, 19, competed against 15 other performers in the final round of the competition after her entry was chosen from more than 100 Path to Fame virtual auditions. She performed LeAnn Rimes’ “Blue” to earn her finalist spot in the auditions round.
During the final round of the competition, Comer caught the judges’ attention while performing Chris and Morgan Stapleton’s version of “You Are My Sunshine,” while accompanying herself on the guitar.
Originally hailing from Welch, West Virginia, Comer’s love for music makes it a focal point in her life as a freshman at Bluefield College majoring in Music Education, in addition to her work as a student teacher at Stages Music School in Princeton, West Virginia.
As the Pigeon Forge Path to Fame Virtual Talent Competition grand champion, Comer wins a year of monthly consultations with a Nashville entertainment executive as well as a virtual career consultation with country artist and Grand Ole Opry member Craig Morgan. A professional photography session, media training and introductions to other entertainment industry executives complete the grand prize package which includes tools to help Comer advance her career.
“The artists represented in the Pigeon Forge Path to Fame virtual championship round were representative of the diverse and talented group of performers we saw from across the southeast,” said Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism Executive Director Leon Downey. “We’re excited to follow each performer’s journey and, hopefully, Pigeon Forge can be a part of Lily’s path to fame.”
Comer was practicing piano at Bluefield College when she got the email that she had won the grand championship.
“I saw the email come through and just immediately fell in the floor and ran out and found my voice teacher Alandra Blumehinkle and we just cried,” Comer said, her smile audible in her voice over the phone. “I have always been so hard on myself thinking I am not good enough, I have so little confidence, even now and winning something like this that big time judges are picking me, it really boasts my confidence.”
Comer got the news on Thursday evening and decided to surprise her mom with the news.
“Today was actually my mom’s birthday so when I found out yesterday I printed the email out and put it in her birthday card and surprised her,” Comer said. “It is such a relief to see hard work pay off.”
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
