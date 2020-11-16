PRINCETON — Princeton Community Hospital CEO Jeffrey Lilley is no longer with the hospital.
In an announcement Monday morning, the hospital said Chief Financial Officer Frank Sinicrope has been named the interim CEO.
The action was a “mutually agreed upon decision by the PCHA Board of Directors and the current CEO, Mr. Jeffrey Lilley, to separate their relationship. This decision was accomplished in a special, scheduled board meeting on November 12.”
Lilley has served as CEO of PCHA since July 2015 and recently oversaw the acquisition of Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
Prior to being named CEO he was the hospital's chief operating officer for four years. The hospital said some accomplishments during his tenure include expansion of services at the Behavioral Health Pavilion of the Virginias, recruitment of specialty physicians to the community, expansion of services at PCHA to include heart catheterizations, attainment of trauma designation for PCHA, and achievement of Gold Honors in 2018, 2019, and 2020 for Commitment to Excellence Honors Program by the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA).
Lilley also he served as chair of the West Virginia Hospital Association, chair of Partners in Health, and a member of the selection committee that selected the new president of the West Virginia Hospital Association.
Sinicrope has served PCHA as chief financial officer since July 2004. Prior to joining PCHA, he served as CFO for facilities such as Chester County Hospital and Nursing Center; Brim, Inc.; and Southern Hills Regional Rehab Facility.
The PCHA Board of Directors will immediately begin a search for a new CEO.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
