BLUEFIELD — In a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon, SaverLife announced their donation of $15,000 to the Lil Tony Webster “Forever 5” Scholarship Fund. The cash award will be used to give annual scholarships to Mercer County students.
Tony Webster was a Bluefield High School football player who died unexpectedly in January 2019. His loved ones founded the scholarship fund in his name.
“We would just like to thank you for this,” Tony Webster Sr., said. “Last year we were able to give away two $500 scholarships, this year we were able to give out $1,000 to students and with this award from SaverLife, we will be able to give out more. We are always giving back to the community and I would like to say that the community and the state of West Virginia and everyone all over has been really great to our family. We could not have gotten through this terrible time without our great community, a great foundation and great state.”
“The Community Foundation of the Virginias is in its 28th year,” James Shott, Executive Director of the Community Foundations of the Virginias said. “We currently have about 90 endowed funds, one-third of which are scholarship funds and we are very happy to be able to be the host of the Lil Tony “Forever 5” Memorial Scholarship fund which helps local students continue their college education in a time when college educations are extremely expensive and every little bit of money they can get through scholarships is helpful to them.”
This donation comes after SaverLife came to Bluefield in January of this year, in partnership with Intuit’s Prosperity Hub, to launch a community-wide campaign to help local residents become better savers.
“SaverLife is a national organization and we are on a mission to help Americans become better savers and to invest in themselves and to invest in their families. We do that by using technology to make saving rewarding, engaging and fun,” SaverLife CEO, Leigh Phillips said. “We do this for one big reason: we know that saving money is one of the most critical building blocks to financial stability and security.”
The virtual press conference featured SaverLife CEO, Leigh Phillips; U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.; Mayor of Bluefield, Ron Martin; Bluefield Community and Economic Director, Jim Spencer; Senior Alorica Site Director, John Miller; Jessica Jones, the recipient of the Bluefield Story Competition Grand Prize winner; Executive Director of the Community Foundation of the Virginias, James Shott; and Tony and Sharon Webster.
“SaverLife’s top priority was to increase financial health throughout the region,” Phillips said. “SaverLife created the community saving challenge to encourage engagement and drive savings. We are incredibly pleased that Bluefield residents rose to the challenge, and not only increased their own savings but earned a matching grant for the Lil Tony Webster Forever 5 Scholarship.”
“When Intuit announced their project for Bluefield, it was a true game changer for our city and then the caliber of companies that they brought with them, including SaverLife and Alorica, just further reinforced for us how vital Intuit will be to our growth and to the saving of Bluefield,” Martin said. “There is a spark of hope, there is an optimism in the air now and we really appreciate everything that these companies have done for us and the savings that you guys put forth for our residents as well.”
Spencer echoed the Mayor’s sentiment by calling the day that Intuit announced they would bring jobs to Bluefield, March 29, 2019, a historic day in Bluefield.
“Everyone wants a legacy project that they can be involved in and as I get toward the end of my career, I want to be able to look back and say that it was a privilege for me to play a small part in the re-creation of the economy of Bluefield and I think this is a great step forward,” Spencer said.
“I was so excited when I was in Bluefield at the beginning of the year. I could feel electricity that I did not feel there the year before and I think we all share a unified goal of making southern W.Va. the amazing place we know it is so that we can live and work,” Miller said. “It all starts with creating new opportunities for job growth and economic diversification and I feel that is my job in Congress, to be an ambassador for our state, so that we can re-invent, re-invest and re-invigorate our economy and the lives that we live here today.”
In addition to the success of the program and the donation to “Forever 5” Scholarship, SaverLife announced the winner of their Bluefield Story Competition Grand Prize winner, Jessica Jones.
In closing, SaverLife CEO, Leigh Phillips explained the goals of the program were formed after visiting Bluefield and interacting with the community and realizing how “community-centered” Bluefieldians are.
“This has been a remarkable journey together and we could not be more pleased with the results and our ability to make a small contribution to this incredible community,” Phillips said. “I will close by saying that this work is not over. We did not come and make all of these great friends and connections just to be done, so we continue everything with our SaverLife campaign in Bluefield. We hope people will continue to sign up and join and access our resources about finances.”
