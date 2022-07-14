PRINCETON — A lightning strike to an antennae on top of the Mercer County Courthouse damaged a radio Tuesday night as a severe storm came through the area.
Keith Gunnoe, director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management, said the strike only impacted the Sheriff’s Office, which is located in the lower level of the courthouse.
“It did not hurt the courthouse and ran in on that antennae and into a radio,” he said.
During that time, reports of lightning strikes at the Chuck Mathena Center and Princeton Community Hospital also came in.
“The Princeton Fire Department went to the Chuck Mathena Center but they didn’t find anything,” he said.
Although lightning did not hit the hospital, by coincidence the Fire Department was called around the same time at the height of the storm to help get an employee out of a stuck elevator at PCH.
According to Kevin Graham, who is in charge of emergency preparedness at PCH, an elevator stopped and it is typical to call the fire department to lend a hand.
Hospital personnel are trained to handle these situations, he said, and calling the fire department to assist as backup is standard protocol.
The Princeton Fire Department trains hospital personnel on elevator rescues.
Only one employee was on the elevator and exited safely.
Gunnoe said lightning lit up for sky for some time and it was the most lightning he has seen in a long time.
He also drove around the county to see if any flooding was occurring, but found none.
“The streams fared very well,” he said, probably because they were already low from lack of rain.
Gunnoe said a little more than 1.6 inches of rain fell “hard and fast.”
“I was all over the county and there wasn’t any major flooding found, he said, adding that Mercer County was not hit as hard as McDowell County, which did see some flooding issues.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
