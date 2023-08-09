BLUEFIELD — The new lighting and sound system being installed at historic Mitchell Stadium won’t be ready in time for the Beaver-Graham game, officials said Tuesday.
The new lighting system will have the capability of using different colors as well as flashing lights. For example, when a team enters the stadium at the start of the game its team colors can flood the field and audience while school songs are played over the new sound system.
However, those stadium upgrades won’t be ready in time for Beaver-Graham on August 25, the rivalry contest between Bluefield High School and Graham High School that is expected to once again this year draw a crowd of close to 10,000.
The city had originally hoped to have the upgrades ready for the big game.
According to Bluefield Parks and Recreation Director Rick Showalter, the target date for the launch of the new lighting system is now Sept. 15.
Graham High School has a home game scheduled at Mitchell Stadium on that night. Bluefield High School will play Woodrow Wilson at Mitchell Stadium the following Saturday, but in the daytime at 1 p.m.
Showalter said the new sound system is expected to be operational by Oct. 9, although parts of it could be installed before that date. Still it could be October before the new lighting and sound system is working in tandem.
The lighting system will be able to flood the field and stadium with colors of red, blue green and white.
“These are the colors that can flash,” Showalter said Tuesday. “So you can get some variation of the (team) colors.”
When the National Anthem is played at night, Showalter said the lights can be synchronized with the music.
The new sound system also will allow for improved audio on both the home and visitors side of the stadium, according to Showalter.
“If you are sitting on the home side or anywhere near it, on the other side there is a delay in getting (the audio) over there and out,” Showalter said of the existing sound system at Mitchell Stadium. “It also isn’t as loud and crisp.”
The new sound system being installed at Mitchell Stadium will more closely resemble those that are found in professional college stadiums, he said.
“They did a demo for us when we were researching before we went out to bid,” Showalter said. “It was incredible. So graduations for Bluefield High or Bluefield State that take place there, they will also be utilizing our sound system. It will be crisper, very clear and loud enough for everyone to hear.”
One thing that fans at this year’s Beaver-Graham game can expect to see is a show from the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights, who will parachute into Mitchell Stadium at the beginning of the game, City Manager Cecil Marson confirmed Tuesday.
An airplane carrying the U.S. Army’s parachute team will fly over Mitchell Stadium, and at that point the Golden Knights will parachute into the football field.
“They will parachute in at the beginning of the game,” Marson said.
According to the U.S. Army’s website, the Golden Knights are made up of several expert teams and skilled professionals. This includes parachute teams, aircraft pilots, and individuals behind-the-scenes handling jump logistics.
The website said the Golden Knights jump out of planes traveling 120 miles per hour.
