BLUEFIELD — After a relatively mild day Thursday, today should see colder temperatures, rain and then some snow accumulation over the weekend.
Ben Gruver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said the snowfall totals should be light, 1 to 2 inches, more in higher elevations.
This morning should bring some rain, he said, and changing to snow later tonight.
“We are not expecting a lot of accumulation with this cold front,” he said, but another disturbance is coming through on Saturday.
“We will see more snow develop and linger into Sunday,” he said. “We are looking at snowfall in the 1 to 2 inch range.”
However, temperatures will remain freezing and below so slick roads are possible.
“This is more of a prolonged light snow that will slowly add up as the weekend progresses,” he said, and the front will move out on Sunday.
Gruver said that after this weekend, another system is being watched for next weekend.
“After this pulls out of here, there’s not much through much of next week,” he said. “But we are watching another storm system at the end of next week and into the weekend. It will probably be rain, but we are watching it.”
Gruver said at this point the long-range forecast does not include any significant snowstorms or bitter cold temperatures.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
