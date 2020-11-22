Waiting is difficult. Oftentimes I don't recognize my own impatience until it is staring me in the face.
This week, I waited for a confirmation email of my COVID-19 test appointment. I waited in the pharmacy drive thru line. I waited for my results. Finally, on Friday, I waited for my doctor to call in an antibiotic when my test came back negative.
In between all of these events , I worried. I searched the internet for my symptoms over and over again, only getting the same result: I need to get tested for COVID. If it comes back negative, I probably have bronchitis. All of my worrying gave me nothing, but with my experience, and with the next wave of the COVID-19 pandemic upon us, maybe I can let you know what to expect the next time you get tested.
The first time I was tested for COVID was this summer. It feels like a lifetime ago that I drove to Princeton Community Hospital and waited in a quarantine room for the nurse, in hazmat gear, to swab my nostrils. A few days later, I received a negative result. I have always been really susceptible to respiratory illness. I have a proclivity for catching every bug and virus that goes around. When I was younger, we jokingly called it my annual "November crap."
My November crap came along this year, right on schedule and in the age of COVID, it was not just an annual annoyance.
I started feeling bad last week. I chalked it up to Election week sleep deprivation and tried to work through it. After a weekend spent mostly asleep I took my temperature Monday morning before going to the office. It was 98.6, so I headed to work. Shortly after arriving, the exhaustion set in and with it, the coughing fits. After a particularly rough coughing spell, it was time for me to go home, rest, and get tested for COVID.
I'll be honest, the tears in my eyes as I walked to my car weren't necessarily fear, but frustration. This year has been rough on everyone and at some point, we all reach a breaking point. My second COVID test was not my breaking point, just a chink in my armor of self-assuredness in my own youth protecting me from a virus that appears to prey on the elderly, but affects younger people who contract it as well. By the time I got home, my temperature was hovering at 101 degrees. I scheduled my drive thru test for the following morning and rested.
I had no idea what to expect when I arrived at a local Walgreens. I knew I was supposed to stay in my car, window rolled up, and hold my confirmation email up to the window for the pharmacist. I drove around the corner and entered the queue of cars, feeling like a contagion. The pharmacist did not treat me like a contagion though; she gave me my test kit through the drawer in the drive thru and stood at the window, directing me to swab my nostrils, three times each. She stood there patiently while I sneezed and coughed through the process. I dropped my swab in its test tube and into the letterbox and drove away to wait for 48 hours.
The rest of my week was spent working from my laptop in my makeshift home office that I used during West Virginia's original "Stay-at-home order." The scent of cough drops, coffee and Vicks VapoRub fill this journalist's home this week. I got the call yesterday that I do not have COVID-19. My test was negative, and I breathed a shaky sigh of relief.
As I sit here, healthy and happy, ready to go pick up my antibiotics this afternoon, I am grateful. I can't help but think about every single person it took to get me my test result within 48 hours. The patient pharmacist who walks people through self-testing a hundred times a day, the driver who picked up the letterbox of samples and drove them to a lab, the lab technician who's entire job has transformed in the past year to accommodate all the COVID tests around the country, the communications worker at the lab who called me with my negative results, all of these people worked together to get my test result, and those of hundreds of other people back to me in a timely manner. That is an incredible feat, when you think about it.
Regardless of my personal test result, their lives will stay the same for now. If all of those people can work together through this crazy year, waiting for updates on virus research, changing treatment plans based on the most recent data and adjusting their entire lives to serve their patients. If they can do all of that in 48 hours, then surely I can have the patience to wait for my test results, to wait to hug my family again, and wait for a vaccine. I'm willing to wait for it.
