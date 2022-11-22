POINT PLEASANT — Two-million lights will be twinkling this year at the West Virginia State Farm Museum to celebrate the Christmas season. Santa will also be on hand to talk with the kids Thursday through Sunday each week. The display runs Dec. 5-20 from 6-9 p.m.
“This light show is one of the best in the state and a credit to the hard work of the board and volunteers at the Farm Museum,” said West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “This should be an annual holiday tradition for everyone in the area.”
Located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off Route 62, the museum features numerous historical structures that have been moved to or recreated on the grounds and large collections of steam and gas engines, antique tractors, farm and household implements and taxidermized animals.
Volunteer groups are being sought to adopt buildings to decorate, along with individuals who want to help with smaller decorating projects. As in the past, admission to the light show is free, but donations in support of the non-profit museum are greatly appreciated. Call the office, email or Facebook message to volunteer.
For more information, call 304-675-5737, Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., email wvsfm@suddenlinkmail.com or check out the museum on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.