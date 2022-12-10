Winterplace Ski Resort is set to begin its 40th season of snowy, outdoor sports like skiing and tubing today from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This will be the second season that the resort will be operating under new general manger Josh Faber, and he said he is very excited to see what the season has in store for his team and customers.
Winterplace began making snow in early November in preparation for the season, and Faber said that they will get to open earlier this year due to the advanced snow making machines and the weather recently.
“We had a great cold streak right before Thanksgiving, so we were able to make a lot of snow,” said Faber. “We are getting to open earlier than planned which is awesome, and we’re just super excited for the season.”
Faber said he is hoping for a consistent snowy weather season this year, but they have the equipment to compensate for a lack of snow if it’s needed.
“Luckily, we have one of the biggest snow making systems. We can pump 7,000 gallons (of snow) a minute, so we can really take advantage of any cold weather that we get, that way we can stay open and have a product,” Faber said.
With the adjustments the staff has made in the offseason, Faber said he is hoping to give his customers the best experience.
“I expect to see families looking for things to do these days,” he said. “We live in a crazy world, but I think families want to get out, get away, and have some quality time. I really want to push that to our guests and have our staff provide that really great experience for them.”
Faber is really big on emphasizing the family aspect of Winterplace, so his mission is to make sure the resort is a fun place for everyone who visits.
“We’re going to have some really fun family events,” he said. “We have a family weekend planned for January, our 40th anniversary party, and a spring bash event.”
Faber added, “We’re just trying to bring back some fun and just get the word out that it’s not just the same old Winterplace, and we’re trying to bring it back and have a good time.”
He also said that he feels that now that COVID has lessened, Winterplace will still have a very good season.
“If there is anything positive from COVID, which there isn’t much, it’s that during those two seasons, it brought a lot of people outside and back to skiing,” Faber said.
He added, “People who hadn’t skied in a long time were reintroduced to it.”
Faber said that he feels people want to be outside and able to enjoy what that it has to offer.
“The outdoor recreation industry had a really good couple of years, but I think we’ll continue to do well here,” he said.
Faber is hoping that the work he did last season and in preparation for this season that people will have enjoyed themselves enough to come back this year and that new customers will find themselves becoming repeat visitors.
“We have to do our part and create a fun, safe environment for them, and if we do that, they’ll keep coming back,” Faber said. Changes made to Winterplace in terms of bettering employee enjoyment working there is the main thing Faber feels will create the customer loyalty he wants because he said that if his team is happy and content, then that attitude will trickle down to his customers as well.
“We all want to be a part of something, and I hope this can be our winter piece to that puzzle,” said Faber.
This may be Faber’s second season at Winterplace, but this was his first full year preparing for a new season as he took over right before last year’s winter.
He is not from West Virginia but said that he has really fallen in love with Winterplace and the state.
“I’ve been in the ski industry almost 20 years, and I’ve been all over,” said Faber. “I worked for a company that owned 17 ski areas, so most of my career was in the Midwest and the Northeast.”
Faber worked in Ohio for many years, and he was living in New Mexico right before moving to West Virginia for Winterplace.
“I was managing Ski Santa Fe, and one of my old bosses purchased into Winterplace,” said Faber. “He called me and said ‘Let’s go,’ and I thought it’d be a great opportunity.”
Faber said he had visited Winterplace undercover a few times before committing to it, but he said he saw real potential.
“I knew we could do something special with it, and so far, everything has been great,” he said.
Though he was excited to start a new adventure at Winterplace and in West Virginia with his family, he admitted to being a little sad to leave the Rocky Mountains.
“It took me about a month to realize West Virginia is pretty awesome,” Faber said. “If you’re an outdoor person at all, it’s amazing, and I’m super excited to be here.”
He also added, “I hate to admit it, but I’m already excited for next summer to be able to explore this place some more.”
Faber said his family also has loved the area.
His experience in West Virginia is great, and he said that everything at Winterplace has been a great bonus to his move to since it was the reason for it.
“We have an amazing team, and my piece of the puzzle is trying to bring out the best in the team,” Faber said. “I’m still learning, and I try every day to create a culture internally that we put in the hard work, we do the right thing, and everything else will fall into place.”
He added, “The harder we work and the better we get along together and have that solid, positive culture, it’ll roll down to our customers for them to see. I think we’re already seeing it from the year round team.”
Winterplace also hires seasonal workers, and he said that he feels that those employees that have just joined have already started joining in on the positive changes.
“It’s not just a job, and I want them to take pride in it and do a good job,” said Faber.
Faber said that the changes he’s made along with everything that he is learning about Winterplace would not be possible without his staff.
“I learned early on in my career that you listen and learn from the people who’ve been here and doing it longer than me,” he said.
Outside of internal staff changes, Faber and his team have also worked all summer on improving their rental shop, and he feels that is the biggest change they’ve made.
“It could be the most revolutionary thing for Winterplace because we completely redesigned it,” he said.
In the past, on busy days, it was a two to three hour wait between getting a lift ticket, to getting rentals, to getting on the snow.
“Me being a skier, me being a father, that was just unacceptable,” Faber said. “We cannot do that, so we completely redesigned it.”
He also added, “I can go out there and pretty positively say it’s going to be 70 percent faster.”
Before, the shop had a maximum of 20 people putting on boots at once, and now they will have assisted boot fitting.
“I can have probably 70 to 80 people putting on boots at once now, so you can go through there as fast as you want or take your time,” Faber said.
He added, “It’s going to maximize our time efficiently. I want people to be able to pull into the parking lot and get on the snow as fast was possible.”
Faber said that this change is going to be huge for Winterplace, and he is confident in it’s ability to better the experience because he has used it at several other ski resorts he managed previously.
The other major thing that Faber feels will make customer’s overall experience better is the beautification that they are doing all over the resort.
“We have been painting, cleaning, adding new signage, and we’ll do anything from adding new barrels to new fencing on the mountain to make it better here,” he said.
Faber added, “My goal in the spring is when the first customers pull in here, I want them to say to themselves, ‘I don’t know what’s different, but there is something different.’”
Today is the opening day of Winterplace, and they will be open Sunday, December 11 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. as well, but they will be closed December 12 through 15 to make more snow.
The season will be officially open on December 16 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and everyday from then until the end of the season.
For more information about Winterplace, visit the Winterplace Ski Resort website.
