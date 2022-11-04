PRINCETON —Child Protect of Mercer County’s annual Turkey Hand Drawing Contest drew to a close on Tuesday, November 1st with the selection of the first, second and third place winners by guest judges WV State Police Sgt. Mark Haynes, Princeton Community Hospital CEO Karen Bowling and Mercer County Schools Social Worker Jordan Stuart.
The judges selected a turkey hand drawn by Roman, age 11, as the 2022 1st Place Winner. Child Protect of Mercer County, a local non-profit organization that is comprised of the Mercer County Child Advocacy Center and the Mercer County Starting Points Family Resource Center, hosts the drawing contest each fall for children and youth who have visited the organization for services. The top three winners receive a gift card and a winner’s certificate.
Each year, the winning turkey hand is featured in Child Protect’s Thanksgiving fundraising campaign.
“Our fundraising campaign is an annual reminder of the help that is needed for the many children who visit our center throughout the year. We want to remind the community that as we give thanks during this season, it’s important to remember those in need of the services provided by our organization,” said Shiloh Woodard, Executive Director of Child Protect of Mercer County
Child Protect’s programs provide free forensic interviewing, counseling, medical, advocacy, supervised family visitation, support groups, and basic needs assistance services in addition to providing hosting special community events like the annual Mercer County Community Baby Shower, Backpack Give-away Bash, and Thanksgiving in a Box.
To learn more, visit the agency’s website at www.mercerchildprotect.com. To donate towards Child Protect’s Thanksgiving fundraising campaign, simply text CPMC to 269-89 or visit the organization’s website.
