Martinsburg – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVBE) Office of Career Technical Education is pleased to announce the winner of the first Operation Christmas Crumble Culineering Challenge. The Hundred Crumble Bots of Hundred High School in Wetzel County captured the grand championship during the event at James Rumsey Technical Institute in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Nine teams of culinary, engineering, computer science and robotics students from around West Virginia participated in the Culineering Challenge. Students designed and constructed a mobile sleigh made from gingerbread and mechanical attachments that moved through a maze and delivered desserts. The MCTEC Bakineering Team from the Mercer County Technical Education Center won second place, and the Eggnoggins of the Putnam Career and Technical Center earned third place.
The competition is based on the Netflix® series Baking Impossible, and promoted science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) as well as culinary and hospitality skills.
Participating teams included:
The Calhoun-Gilmer Career Center Coyotes in Calhoun County, the Hundred High School Hundred Crumble Bots in Wetzel County, the Huntington High School Lead the Way Cafés in Cabell County. the James Rumsey Technical Institute Caroling Crusaders in Berkeley County, the Putnam Career & Technical Center Eggnoggins in Putnam County, the Marion County Technical Center Marion County Culinary Engineers in Marion County, the Mercer County Technical Education Center MCTEC Bakineering Team in Mercer County, the Shady Spring High School Tiger Treats in Raleigh County, and the Wheeling Park High School Oreo Speedwagons in Ohio County.
Awards included $5,000 for the grand champion team; $3,000 for second place, and $2,000 for third place. Additionally, each student on the grand champion team received $250 provided by the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association and Education Foundation.
The event was sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association and Education Foundation, and the James Rumsey Technical Institute.
