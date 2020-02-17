It all started when I saw a friend post on social media, “The Circle is the worst show ever, so why can’t I stop watching it?”
I have been in opposition to reality television for most of my life. I remember watching “Survivor” when it first came out with my parents and enjoying it, otherwise, I never ventured into the world of reality television. Of course, I have had a few friends and roommates who were obsessed with certain shows, but I could never really get into them. One show I could get on board with was “Say Yes to the Dress.” I don’t know why other than to make fun of the ridiculous prices of the dresses.
However, after I saw that post on social media, I decided to check out “The Circle” on Netflix. Ironically enough, the show is about people moving into an apartment building and only being able to communicate via a new social media platform created by Netflix, called “The Circle.”
One episode in, I was just as hooked as my social media friend was. It was fascinating to watch these people that are technically in complete isolation, having never met each other, with no connection to the outside world, build strong relationships through near-constant connections on social media. The way the show worked was through rankings, so those ranked the highest by the other people in the isolation apartment building were “influencers” and able to kick out anyone they wanted. The show is complicated in that it does include some “catfish,” the term for someone pretending to be someone they are not on the internet.
I finished all ten episodes of “The Circle” in about three days. In the end, I cried for the winner of $100,000 at the finale of the show. I asked myself, “Who am I?” Then immediately Googled, “shows like The Circle.” My next obsession? “90 Day Fiancé” on TLC. A few weeks later and I am currently in season four.
So, as a lifetime opponent to reality television, I find myself able to converse with coworkers about these shows, excitedly. This lead me to Google another term, “Why do we love reality television?” There are differing opinions across the internet, but I found one constant: as stressed-out adults, we like to suspend our own reality.
According to a study by Psychology Today, “reality TV allows Americans to fantasize about gaining status through automatic fame. Ordinary people can watch the shows, see people like themselves and imagine that they too could become celebrities by being on television.”
That study didn’t seem to fit me. Sure I would love to win $100,000, but these people weren’t necessarily celebrities. As for “90 Day Fiancé,” I never want to find myself trying to get married to someone I barely know within three months. Another study by Psychology Today made a bit more sense to me when they surveyed 239 people, asking them about not only their television viewing habits but also their values and desires through the Reiss Profile, a standardized test of 16 basic desires and values.
“Two of the most commonly repeated ‘truths” about reality TV viewers are that they watch in order to talk with friends and coworkers about the show, and that they are not as smart as other viewers,” the study states. “But our survey results show that both of these ideas are incorrect. Although some people may watch because it helps them participate in the next day’s office chat, fans and nonfans score almost equally when tested on their sociability. And people who say they enjoy intellectual activities are no less likely to watch reality TV than are those who say they dislike intellectual activities.”
While the study also attributes the addictive nature of reality television to the competitive nature of it, which makes sense, ancient cultures relished in gladiator trials, so why not modern culture? However, the study still comes to the conclusion that obsession with reality television is all about celebrity status, which for me personally, does not match up with my watch history.
“The message of reality television is that ordinary people can become so important that millions will watch them,” the study states. “And the secret thrill of many of those viewers is the thought that perhaps next time, the new celebrities might be them.”
I have always been fascinated by other people. That is why I got into journalism in the first place, so I believe my choice of reality television generally reflects that character trait. I tend to stray away from shows about the rich and famous but shows about the everyday person. Someone who may “hoard” too many possessions, or people who have found themselves in love with someone a country away.
I may pass through the phase eventually. For now, on this snowy Friday evening, I cannot wait to get home and watch the next episode of “90 Day Fiancé”...then maybe read a book or two on my weekend. Balance is important, right?
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
