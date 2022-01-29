TAZEWELL, VA — At the January 10, 2022 meeting of the Tazewell County School Board, board member Christine “Chris” Moir nominated Donna Lawson Whittington to serve as the school board chair for the 2022 school year. The motion was seconded by board member Erik Robinson and the board voted unanimously in favor of Whittington’s appointment as chair.
Whittington, who has previously served as both chair and vice-chair on the Tazewell County School Board, began her 33-year career with Tazewell County Public Schools as a teacher. She taught at both Jewell Ridge Elementary and Richlands Elementary School. In 1991, Whittington took on another role at Tazewell County Public Schools when she became the Title 1 Director and Testing Director for 20 years. Whittington served in both of those positions until she retired in 2012. Whittington also has served on numerous committees and has also represented Tazewell County on the A. Linwood Holton Governor’s School for six years.
Whittington, who is entering her seventh year on the school board says, “ I look forward to serving Tazewell County Schools as chair of the School Board and assisting our staff in educating our most precious resource — our children.”
The former chair, Irene Mullins, will serve as vice-chair this year. Prior to serving on the school board, Mullins was a school administrator for 13 years.
Other school board members include Mrs. Chris Moir, Mr. Erik Robinson, and Mr. David Woodard The next regularly scheduled meeting of the school board will be held on Monday, February 14, 2022.
The closed session will begin at 5 p.m.
