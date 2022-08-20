I am a relatively new resident of the Bluefield area as I’ve only been here for three years, and even then, they were not consecutive because I was just here for school.
Being from a rural town in Tennessee, I am very used to having a limited amount of things to do or having to travel in order to find something to do.
Going to Bluefield University, I think I spent most of my time in pretty close radius of the school, so I never really traveled too far from it unless it was for sports.
I think it is important for college students to enjoy their college towns that way they are more likely to keep coming back or even end up staying in the area.
On that note, I think it is so important that we really promote what Bluefield and the surrounding areas have to do for fun.
It is hard to find something to do if you have no idea what there is or where to look.
I have enjoyed a few things that Bluefield has to offer like going to the movies, bowling, and going to things like the Cole Chevy Mountain Festival, but I feel like I still have no idea the different things that the area has in it.
Working for the Daily Telegraph, I have learned about a few more things that may not be in Bluefield itself but are relatively close to the area.
I have found things like the blackberry patch at Blue Sky Orchards, the blueberry patch in Flat Top, and the Camp Creek State Park, and I have really enjoyed getting to experience those places.
I have also really loved getting to meet very interesting people who are either still local or who are no longer local but grew up here like Dr. Steven Sims, Dreama Denver, and other Bluefield natives that have helped put the area in people’s minds a bit.
However, I do feel that I am still missing out on a lot of things that Mercer or Tazewell County has for entertainment.
I like living here, and I think the area is beautiful, but I just feel that there is nothing to do really; however, I know that the truth is that I simply do not know where to find the fun stuff.
I am really open to trying new activities and restaurants, which is my favorite thing to do because I love food, and I am just excited to keep getting to experience the different things the area has in store.
So far, I think my favorite thing that I have gotten to do is see Camp Creek State Park.
I thought the area was so beautiful, and I even told my friends that I really wanted to go back there for non-work purposes and really get to enjoy what it has to offer.
My favorite restaurants that I have found include Lynn’s Drive Inn and Dolly’s Diner, and the best things at those places for me include the barbecue from Lynn’s and the Firebird. So, if you like those places also or haven’t been there, try those out.
One thing that I’ve noticed about this area is the pride that everyone who lives here seems to have for the area, and I think that is another thing that makes this area really special also.
It is not everywhere that you find so many people who are just so passionate about their hometowns.
I am so happy that through my job I keep getting to explore the many different things that Bluefield and the surrounding areas have to offer.
Also if anyone has any suggestions for me to try out in the area, let me know!
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com
