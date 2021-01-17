In times such as these, I find it is sometimes necessary to take a deep dive on the internet for dog videos, photos and stories. Of course, with my own dog by my side for 13 years, I have learned a lot about how dogs communicate from her. But one dog has captured the attention, adoration, and fascination of the internet.
Bunny the talking dog, known by the username, “@what_about_bunny” on TikTok has garnered a lot of attention in recent months. Now, this dog does not actually talk, as in bark or growl. She uses a series of buttons to communicate with her owner, Alexis Devine.
According to an interview Devine did with Kait Sanchez for “The Verge,” some serious scientific study has come from her button experiment. It all began when Devine saw videos from Christina Hunger, a speech-language pathologist who has been teaching her dog Stella to use a board full of buttons with words prerecorded on them. The board is an augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) device. Bunny’s device now has 70 buttons ranging from phrases like, “More Scratches please,” or asking for her friends, the neighbor’s dogs by name.
After seeing Bunny the dog, Federico Rossano, director of the Comparative Cognition Lab at UC San Diego, started discussing the videos with people in his department. They began planning a project to study Bunny and other dogs like her who are learning to use the buttons. The internet’s fascination with Bunny the dog truly began when she showed a hint of sentience in a few videos with a mirror. The dog stared at her own reflection and immediately walked to the mat of buttons and started asking, “Who dog?” The spoofs and memes of Bunny flooded our screens overnight as the internet wondered, what kind of communication are dogs actually capable of? Since then there are a lot of pets learning to talk on the internet. You can trust me on this one, it isn’t going great with cats.
While I am fascinated by the science of it all, veteran dog and animal lovers alike already know that animals communicate with us, without words. I described the look my dog, Zooey gives me when I am leaving for work to a fellow dog lover the other day as the “I love you look,” and she immediately knew the look I meant. There are plenty of other examples of these communication looks, some much more simple than adoration, like “food,” or “out.”
My favorite thing about Bunny the dog is the peace in the videos recorded by her owner, Devine. Instead of a television blasting in the background, or a video game echoing from another room, most videos feature Bunny in her beach house living room with her mom (Devine) learning to communicate with the crash of waves in the distance. There is such peace to listening and learning.
Whether it be a scientific experiment with buttons and studies or not, we can communicate with our pets. We just need to take the time to listen and be still with them.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com and follow her on Twitter @BDTrice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.