CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and Common Ground Partnership announced its second class of West Virginia schools receiving the Purple Star Award.
Purple Star Award recipients are schools and districts that have committed to providing dedicated support and services to students of military families. The Purple Star Award recognizes schools making a focused commitment to meet the needs of military-connected children by identifying a trained military family point of contact, linking to resources on their homepage, completing a minimum of two military support activities and submitting a localized plan of action. Their commitment provides a foundation for students of military families to develop productive, academic lives and to be a part of a supportive community.
This year, 70 more schools have received the Purple Star Award bringing the total to 200 in West Virginia for the 2022 academic year. The WVDE is providing all Purple Star Award schools with banners to recognize their commitment.
Locally, Peterstown Middle School joins the First Class award winners: Brushfork Elementary, Oakvale Elementary, James Monroe High, Monroe County Vocational Center, Mountain View Elementary and Middle, and Peterstown Elementary in the Second Class of award winners.
Our public schools continue to express their commitment to ensuring all of our students have an opportunity for success and are thoroughly cared for,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Common Ground is such a vital partnership in providing resources for students and reinforcing the social-emotional supports in our schools.”
The Common Ground Partnership consists of military, government and community-based organizations focused on the success of all students and promoting assistance for military-connected families in public schools. Students with family members in the military may experience unique circumstances and stressors due to the unpredictable nature of military deployments. Schools with caring staff members make a difference for those students during times when soldiers are called to relocate. Proactive communication between schools and families can also help avoid social-emotional problems and negative behaviors. The Common Ground Partnership recognizes the importance of schools supporting students and ensuring that they are aware of the exceptional resources available to receive a high-quality education.
To learn more about the Common Ground Partnership or to view a full list of Purple Star Award recipients, please visit the Common Ground website.
