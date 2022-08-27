CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History (WVDACH) announces grants awarded to organizations and individuals for fiscal year 2023 through the State Library Commission, State Historic Preservation Office and the State Arts Office. A list of the local grantees and grant amounts are listed below.
“We are proud to be able to distribute these grants to deserving organizations, projects and individuals across the Mountain State,” said WVDACH Curator Randall Reid-Smith. “We are very thankful to Governor Jim Justice for securing the funding that allows us to help these organizations, and for always supporting the mission of our department to grow the arts in West Virginia, help preserve historic properties across the state and assist public libraries to provide access to resources and services to all West Virginians.”
Grants in Aid (GIA) for West Virginia Public Libraries:
• Craft Memorial Library — $250,172.45
• McDowell County Public Library — $100,573.14
• Monroe County Public Library — $34,885.63
• Princeton Public Library — 63,814.03
Public Library Service Center and Unassigned Affiliate Grant
• Craft Memorial Library — $42,406.00
State Arts Office
Community Arts Grant Awards
• RiffRaff Arts Collective — $7,450.00
• Chuck Mathena Center — $20,000.00
• Appalachian South Folklife — $9,700.00
Cultural Facilities and Capital Resources
• Charles T. “Chuck” Mathena II Foundation Inc. — $16,933.00
