Anyone that knows me, knows that I love complicated television shows and movies. Many shows that others stop watching because it becomes complicated or confusing, intrigue me to no end. As a result, a lot of shows that I adore end up getting canceled because they’re so niche. As a writer, this gives me the opportunity to write my own ending in my head, but I am disappointed nonetheless.
I know a large part of my watching habits come from my parents showing me some excellent quality entertainment when I was young. Once they showed me “The Twilight Zone” marathon on the sci-fi channel on New Year’s Eve, it became a yearly tradition to finish off our Christmas candy while watching the marathon for hours on end. So many hours, in fact, that I remember quoting along with the commercial breaks, having seen the same advertisements over and over again.
We had our favorite, classic episodes. Of course, “Nightmare at 20,000 Feet,” is one we can quote line for line. In fact, on one of my flights home from Colorado, I sent my parents a photo of the plane wing expecting the response, “There’s something on the wing!” I was not disappointed by my witty parents.
After scrolling through some articles about the show, touting the author’s favorites, I realized who I needed to call for a reference to write this column correctly. After a call with my parents, reminiscing on simpler times, I’d like to share some of our favorite episodes. Be wary, there are spoilers and spooks ahead...”You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension—a dimension of sound, a dimension of sight, a dimension of mind. You’re moving into a land of both shadow and substance, of things and ideas. You’ve just crossed over into the Twilight Zone.”
I can hear the opening music in my head while typing that introduction by the legendary Rod Serling.
My dad’s favorite episode, hands down, is “The Hunt.” It is the story of Hyder Simpson, an elderly man who lives with his wife Rachel and his dog, Rip in the backwoods. Despite his wife’s cautioning against it after experiencing some bad omens, Hyder and Rip head into the woods for a raccoon hunt that night. The two end up drowning in a pond, but wake up the next morning next to it, with no memory of the event and head home. When they arrive at the cabin, Hyder finds his wife, preacher and neighbors tending to the burial of both him and Rip and no one can see or hear them. After fruitless attempts to get their attention, the pair keep walking and find an unfamiliar fence. They come to a gate tended by a man, who explains that Hyder can enter the Elysian Fields of the afterlife. Told that Rip cannot enter and will be taken to a special afterlife for dogs, Hyder angrily declines the offer of entry and decides to keep walking along the “Eternity Road,” saying, “Any place that’s too highfalutin’ for Rip is too fancy for me.” They continue on and are met by a young man who introduces himself as an angel dispatched to find them and take them to Heaven. When Hyder recounts his previous encounter, the angel tells him that the gate is actually the entrance to Hell. The gatekeeper had stopped Rip from entering because Rip would have smelled the brimstone inside and warned Hyder that something was wrong. The angel says, “You see, Mr. Simpson, a man, well, he’ll walk right into Hell with both eyes open. But even the Devil can’t fool a dog!”
Most episodes of The Twilight Zone is a message, warning, cautionary tale, or metaphor, but I particularly love the show’s trust in dogs.
My mom’s favorite episode is “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.” The episode opens on Maple Street, an idyllic middle-class neighborhood with children playing and adults talking when a shadow passes over, accompanied by a roar and a flash of light. The residents assume it was a meteor and continue about their day until they discover that they have no electricity and none of their vehicles work. They gather in the street to discuss the situation. A resident, Pete van Horn volunteers to walk over to the next street over to see if it is affected as well while others decide to go into town, but Tommy, a neighborhood boy, urges them not to go. Tommy has read a story of an alien invasion causing similar issues and says that the monsters do not want anyone to leave the street. Tommy adds that in the story, the aliens are living as a family that appears to be human but who are actually scouts, and the power outage that they cause is meant to isolate the neighborhood. Another resident, Les Goodman, tries unsuccessfully to start his car. As he is walking over to join the other residents, the car starts by itself. The bizarre behavior of his car, coupled with the fact that, when the situation began, Les did not join in the general speculation, makes the neighbors suspect that Les may be an alien, as suggested by Tommy’s story. As they all gather, the conversation turns sinister as darkness descends. Lights begin flashing on and off in houses throughout the neighborhood and lawnmower and car engines start and stop for no apparent reason. The mob becomes hysterical, hurling accusations, smashing windows and taking up weapons as the situation devolves into an all-out riot. The scene cuts to a nearby hilltop, where it is revealed the shadow that flew overhead is, indeed, an alien spaceship. Its crew are watching the riot on Maple Street while using a device to manipulate the neighborhood’s power. They comment on how simply fiddling with consistency leads people to descend into paranoia and panic, and that this is a pattern that can be exploited. They also discuss their intention to use this strategy to conquer Earth, one neighborhood at a time. They then ascend a stairway into their spaceship.
My favorite episode is, “Eye of the Beholder.” It is the story of Janet Tyler, who has undergone her eleventh treatment (the maximum number legally allowed) in an attempt to look normal. Tyler is first shown with her head completely bandaged so that her face cannot be seen. Her face is described as a “pitiful twisted lump of flesh” by the nurses and doctor, whose own faces are always in shadows or off-camera. The outcome of the procedure cannot be known until the bandages are removed. Unable to bear the bandages any longer, Tyler pleads with the doctor and eventually convinces him to remove them early. As he prepares, the doctor develops great empathy for Tyler. The nurse expresses concern for the doctor and admits she still is uneasy about Tyler’s appearance. The doctor becomes displeased and questions why Tyler or anyone must be judged on their outer beauty. The nurse warns him not to continue in that vein, as it is considered treason. The doctor removes the bandages. The procedure has failed, and her face has undergone no change. The camera pulls back to reveal that, by the contemporary viewer’s standards, she is beautiful, but by those same standards, the doctor, nurses and other people in the hospital are ugly, with large, thick brows, sunken eyes, swollen and twisted lips, and wrinkled noses with extremely large nostrils. Distraught by the failure of the procedure, Tyler runs through the hospital as what is considered normal in this alternate society “State” is revealed. Flat-screen televisions throughout the hospital project an image of the State’s leader giving a speech calling for greater conformity. Eventually, a handsome man (by the contemporary viewer’s standards) named Walter Smith arrives to take the crying, despondent Tyler into exile to a village of her “own kind”, where her “ugliness” will not trouble the State. Before the two leave, Smith comforts Tyler, saying that she will find love and belonging in the village, and that “beauty is in the eye of the beholder”, meaning that even though the people from the State and their society might find Tyler “ugly”, others will find her beautiful.
I understand that for those of you who are not fans of the show probably find no interest in this column, but I encourage you to give the show a chance. The show, in black and white with its an incredible portrayal of character growth and important messages. This is a very long column, and I apologize for that, but as I wrap this up, more episodes that I love keep popping in my head, so I could have made it a lot longer.
While it is an incredible show, I know that my love for it is connected to family memories. In fact, as an adult, I find myself becoming sad watching the show alone. I still enjoy it, of course, but the company of my parents makes the show what it is to me.
