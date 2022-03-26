ABINGDON, VA —Southwest Virginia families now have an easy-to-use online tool to help find affordable, accessible child care called “Birth to 5 Hub.” United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has begun offering a Coordinated Enrollment portal for early childhood care and education on its website, unitedwayswva.org. The Birth to 5 Hub, built with funds from Ready Regions Southwest, can be found at unitedwayswva.org/birthto5hub.
The Birth to 5 Hub includes a county-specific database of all participating family day homes, child care centers, Head Start programs, and public school VPI programs available to parents in Southwest Virginia.
By visiting unitedwayswva.org/birthto5hub, parents and families can find the best early childhood care and education option for them, searchable by county.
A parent need only choose the county they want to search to instantly see contact names, phone numbers, addresses, email addresses, websites, and descriptions of the early childhood care and education opportunities in that county.
Parents in Southwest Virginia can easily find choices for safe, high-quality, early care and education facilities in their own community.
“Coordinated Enrollment through unitedwayswva.org/birthto5hub will be a great resource for finding early childhood care and education providers in Southwest Virginia,” says Travis Staton, UWSWVA president and CEO. “The Birth to 5 Hub will connect families who need child care with multiple options so they can make the best choice for their child or children.”
