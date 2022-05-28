ABINGDON, VA — For the first time since 2019, the United Way of Southwest Virginia Impact Awards were held live and in-person recently, honoring outstanding individuals and organizations serving their communities in the fields of childhood success, youth success and community resilience. The ceremony, held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, drew a record crowd of more than 250 community leaders representing communities from Lee County to the New River Valley.
Dr. Karen Shelton was honored with the Woman of Distinction Award. Shelton directed the Mount Rogers, Cumberland Plateau, and Lenowisco Health Districts during the COVID pandemic, leading those districts to have the fastest roll-outs of COVID testing and vaccinations in Virginia.
American Electric Power was honored as Community Partner of the Year. Food City was honored as Top Giver.
Locally, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was named as one of the organization’s Unsung Heroes.
“It was wonderful to be able to hold this event in-person so we could express our gratitude face-to-face to people who have gone above and beyond to make everything we do possible,” said United Way of Southwest Virginia President and CEO Travis Staton.
“The circumstances of the last couple of years that had kept us from hosting the Impact Awards as a live event in 2020 and 2021 also made the work of these individuals and organizations much more important and impactful to the people of Southwest Virginia.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.