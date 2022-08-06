As a recent college graduate, I know that going to college for the first time as a freshman can be really scary.
So with school starting soon, I though it would be useful to give a couple of tips on how to get through school and pass.
In your first year, you mostly take general education classes like your maths, compositions, and sciences, so you won’t really be taking your major classes which means it’s okay to not know what you want to major in just yet.
Take a couple of entry level courses in different majors to see what you like best, but if you do already know what you want to do, take as many of the beginner classes in your major that you can.
The faster you can get the credits you need, the better, because that way you may be able to graduate early and save some money.
College is expensive itself, but many don’t think about money they’ll need for gas, groceries, and other miscellaneous items that you may need throughout the year.
Therefore, make sure you save some money or find a job in the town you plan on going to school. A lot of times, places will work very well with your school schedules, and it will help you get more acclimated to the area you’ll most likely be in for at least four years.
Getting acclimated to your environment is also important when it comes to your campus life.
In your first year, go to social events on campus, and try to get involved because this will give you the best opportunities to meet your classmates and other people at your school.
You should also try to join groups and clubs that peak your interest to meet people with like interests to make friends with.
Your peers can really make or break your time at school, so making friends early is really important.
When it comes to actual school work, the most important thing to know is that all you really have to do to pass is do your work.
Most of your professors have been doing their job for a while, and they can tell when people are actually trying or not. As long as they see that you are trying, you will easily pass.
Also, when you’re doing your work, do not plagiarize.
It does not matter how good at it you think you are, universities have programs they run your work through, and they will find the plagiarism no matter what.
Along with classwork, a lot of times teachers will assign a textbook to your class, but many times you never use them.
College textbooks are so expensive, so in order to save money, do not buy textbooks before going to that class. Make sure you actually need it before spending your money on the books.
Mental health has been a big topic for a lot of universities because of the spike in suicides that are being seen across the country at colleges.
Make sure that if you need help, you talk to your school counselor, and if your university doesn’t have a counseling center then talk to your friends, family, or anyone you’re comfortable sharing personal information with.
Lastly, just try to have fun.
Make sure you get what you need to get done finished, but also make sure you do go out and have fun with friends because in college your social life is important.
You make a lot of your lifelong friends in college, so be open to meeting new people.
— Kassidy Brown is the Daily Telegraph’s Feature’s Editor. Contact her at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.