Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Localized flooding is possible.